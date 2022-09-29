Broadway Utica
Announcement

Local: Filmmaker, Novelist Ruth Ozeki to Present Hamilton College Lecture

Photo: Penguin Random House Speakers Bureau.

Clinton, N.Y. – Novelist, filmmaker, and Zen Buddhist priest Ruth Ozeki will present the Winton J. Tolles Lecture on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 p.m., in the Hamilton College Chapel. The lecture is free and, in accordance with Hamilton College policy, open to members of the public who are fully vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19.

Ozeki’s books have garnered international acclaim for their ability to integrate issues of science, technology, religion, environmental politics, and global pop culture into unique, hybrid, narrative forms. She is the winner of the Women’s Prize for Fiction 2022 for her latest novel, The Book of Form and Emptiness, which tells the story of a grieving teenager who finds solace in reading.

Her 2013 novel, A Tale for the Time Being, was awarded the LA Times Book Prize, and was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize and the National Book Critics Circle Award. Other works include My Year of Meats (1998) and All Over Creation (2003).

Ozeki’s documentary and dramatic independent films have been shown on PBS and at the Sundance Film Festival, as well as at colleges and universities across the country.

Her lecture will be immediately followed by a reception and book signing in the Bristol Hub.

The Winton Tolles Lecture Series was established in 1991 by members of the Class of 1951 in memory of Winton Tolles, Class of 1928 and former dean of the College from 1947 to 1972. The Fund provides support to bring to the campus distinguished writers in the fields of literature, journalism and theatre to lecture and meet with students.

