Local: MVCC to Hold 21-Day Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Challenge

Utica — Mohawk Valley Community College is launching its second 21-Day Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Challenge on Oct. 1 to help raise awareness and understanding about the community in which we all live. The challenge is designed to help participants explore their own attitudes and beliefs around different aspects of DEI. It is open to everyone, including individuals, organizations, workplaces, and educational institutions. There is no cost to participate. To join the challenge, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/21dei.

“This 21-day Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Challenge offers an opportunity to spend a few minutes a day reflecting on and celebrating our unique community and the diverse members who make it so special,” said Todd Marshall, Executive Director of Equity and Inclusion at MVCC.

Those who join the challenge will receive a daily prompt to access various educational resources, including links to TED Talks, articles, videos, websites, and references. Each day will feature a topic-themed “challenge,” “terminology of the day,” and resources that provide participants a deeper dive into different topics. In addition to informational resources, this year’s challenge will feature a talk by keynote speaker Dr. Damon Williams on Tuesday, Oct. 4; workshops; and virtual “town halls.”

The 2022 21-Day Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Challenge is sponsored by Oneida County and Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield.

