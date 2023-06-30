Content provided by Edward W. Jackson

Due to the gross misuse of the term Woke, I hesitate to use it in the discussion of my concern about the lack of recognition of the service of African American veterans , Inasmuch as the term in the Black community denotes awareness of everything

around you that can affect your ability to survive in the community, state and nation.

As you may or may not knowAfrican Americans have fought in all the wars this country has been involved in. African American veterans always went off to war in an effort to increase their position in American society.

However such acknowledge has hardly ever happened, I can personally attest to this , being the former commander of an all black post, that was established BECAUSE in 1946 returning black veterans were not welcome in posts that catered only to white veterans. This therefore brings me to the point of my ire.

The Mohawk Valley Hometown Hero Banner Program banners along the parkway are decorative and informative.

However, as I travel the parkway, I haven’t seen any African American/minority Hometown Heroes. WHERE ARE OUR BLACK HOMETOWN HEROES?

I’M WOKE!