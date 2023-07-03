Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica to close for Boilermaker Sunday

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica will not be holding their regularly scheduled Sunday service this week. On Sunday, July 9, they will be visiting the New Hartford Presbyterian service on the New Hartford Village Green with Rev. Ed Townsend and musician Becky Willsey. This is a temporary closure due to Boilermaker Sunday.

For more information about the church:

Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica



Services Sunda y 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica

and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920

Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638