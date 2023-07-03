Broadway Utica
Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica to close for Boilermaker Sunday

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica will not be holding their regularly scheduled Sunday service this week. On Sunday, July 9, they will be visiting the New Hartford Presbyterian service on the New Hartford Village Green with Rev. Ed Townsend and musician Becky Willsey. This is a temporary closure due to Boilermaker Sunday. 

Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica
Services Sunday 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica
and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920 
Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 
