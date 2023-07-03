Broadway Utica
HomeReleased to Phoenix Media:Assemblywoman Buttenschon holds event in honor of July as Ice Cream Month
Released to Phoenix Media:

Assemblywoman Buttenschon holds event in honor of July as Ice Cream Month

Press Release
By Press Release
0
32
Buttenschon
Assemblywoman Buttenschon.

ALBANY: Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-C) held an Ice Cream Event at Killino’s Riverside Diner to announce a resolution that she was proud to sponsor which proclaims July 2023 Ice Cream Month in the State of New York.
July is National Ice Cream Month in the United States and now in New York State. It was first designated as such by President Ronald Reagan in 1984 and is a time to celebrate one ofAmeric’s favorite desserts. According to the International Dairy Foods Association, the
average American eats roughly 20 pounds of ice cream each year, or about 4 gallons.
Assemblywoman Buttenschon presented the Assembly Resolution to the owner of Killino’s
Riverside Diner and local farmers who attended the event along with neighbors and ice cream lovers.
Richard Ball, Commissioner of the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets
said “June and July are two special months in New York State for dairy. June is dairy month
and July is ice cream month but everyday is dairy day in New York State because we get to
celebrate the hard-working families that produce dairy.”
Mike Killino, Owner of Killino’s Riverside Diner said “I’d like to thank the Assemblywoman for
supporting our business as well as the local farmers who help make this delicious treat. We
will be open all month rain or shine.”

Previous article
Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica to close for Boilermaker Sunday
Next article
Center for Leadership Excellence at MVCC celebrates 2023 program graduates
Press Release
Press Release
Press releases, designated as "Released to Phoenix Media" are contributed content. These articles have been released to the media by the organization, business, or individual who wrote and provided them. They were not researched or written by the staff of Phoenix Media. We would like to thank our valued community member for contributing this article.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Released to Phoenix Media:

Boilermaker wheelchair challenger ready to complete challenge

Press Release - 0