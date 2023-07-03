Assemblywoman Buttenschon holds event in honor of July as Ice Cream Month

ALBANY: Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-C) held an Ice Cream Event at Killino’s Riverside Diner to announce a resolution that she was proud to sponsor which proclaims July 2023 Ice Cream Month in the State of New York.

July is National Ice Cream Month in the United States and now in New York State. It was first designated as such by President Ronald Reagan in 1984 and is a time to celebrate one ofAmeric’s favorite desserts. According to the International Dairy Foods Association, the

average American eats roughly 20 pounds of ice cream each year, or about 4 gallons.

Assemblywoman Buttenschon presented the Assembly Resolution to the owner of Killino’s

Riverside Diner and local farmers who attended the event along with neighbors and ice cream lovers.

Richard Ball, Commissioner of the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets

said “June and July are two special months in New York State for dairy. June is dairy month

and July is ice cream month but everyday is dairy day in New York State because we get to

celebrate the hard-working families that produce dairy.”

Mike Killino, Owner of Killino’s Riverside Diner said “I’d like to thank the Assemblywoman for

supporting our business as well as the local farmers who help make this delicious treat. We

will be open all month rain or shine.”

