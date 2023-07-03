Center for Leadership Excellence at MVCC celebrates 2023 program graduates

The Center for Leadership Excellence (CLE) at Mohawk Valley Community College hosted a ceremony on Thursday, June 29, to celebrate the 2023 graduates of Leadership Academy, Leadership Mohawk Valley, Neighborhoods Rising, and Supervisors Institute — programs that provide leadership development opportunities for local professionals at all career levels.

Leadership Academy is designed to help early-career professionals explore leadership styles and learn strategies for being a positive influence on their organizational culture. The 2023 graduates are:

Ryan Adams, GPO

Jaime Buley, First Source Federal Credit Union

Patrick Dermody, Upstate Caring Partners

David Dietz, First Source Federal Credit Union

Christopher Dorion, Eastern Air Defense Sector

Jason Engelhart, Utica First Insurance Company

Christopher Getchell, Eastern Air Defense Sector

Holly Graziano, Utica First Insurance Company

Sarah Guarascio, First Source Federal Credit Union

Liz Gustafson, The Center

Billie Jo Hilts, GPO

Elise Incze, The Center

Teresa Reese, Utica First Insurance Company

John Rossi, Rawlings

Jessica Sherman, First Source Federal Credit Union

Matthew Smith, GPO

Timothy Sydoriw, Utica National Insurance Group

Alissa Tehan, Utica National Insurance Group

Maureen Turner, Utica First Insurance Company

Jennifer Vig, Rawlings

Leadership Mohawk Valley is designed for established professionals to hone their leadership style while expanding their understanding of community issues and assets as they explore the Mohawk Valley. The 2023 graduates are:

Tiffany Abele, AmeriCU

Andrew Biernat, Gilroy Kernan & Gilroy

Kristen Bourgeois, Adirondack Bank

Dylan Cafalone, Griffiss Institute

Matthew Caracas, The House of Good Shepherd

Karina Casaletta. M&T Bank

Tanya Coley, Utica First Insurance Company and United Way

Holly Crandall, CNY Health Home Network

Nicole Croniser, First Source Federal Credit Union

Jeff DeMatteis, Air Force Research Laboratory

Jennifer DeWeerth, Mohawk Valley Community College

Ethan Durham, Arc Herkimer

Edward Fall, Arc Oneida-Lewis Chapter

Julian Galimo, iCAN

Heather Gates, Bank of Utica

Ryan Goux, Utica First Insurance Company

Mitchell Loomis, Pacemaker Steel & Piping

Timothy Lyon, Empowered Pathways

Christopher Maurer, Eastern Air Defense Sector

Jennifer McGauley, Workforce Development Board

Benjamin Nash, Mohawk Valley Health System

Angelina Palmer, Eastern Air Defense Sector

Alyssa Sacco, Mohawk Valley Health System

David Satterlee, Utica First Insurance Company

Henry Schweitzer, Utica First Insurance Company

Ryan Toner, Air Force Research Laboratory

Haasan Washington, Pacemaker Steel & Piping

Alexandria Weber, Upstate Caring Partners

Cara White, AmeriCU

Elise Wieczerzak, Air Force Research Laboratory

Gina Zegarelli, First Source Federal Credit Union

Natalie Zumpano, iCAN

Neighborhoods Rising is a leadership development experience for Black and Latinx community leaders that provides a better understanding of the principles of grassroots leadership, strategies to expand social capital, and opportunities to build relationships with other community leaders. The 2023 graduates are:

Stephanie Davis-Clark, Excellus BlueCrossBlueShield

Pooja Evans, The Hartford

LaShawn Ford, Utica Royalties

Michael Fenimore, iCAN

Ivan Franco, iCAN

Alfred Funn, iCAN

Angel Martinez, iCAN

Imani Odom, Utica Public Library

Devin Paul, NYSED/ACCES-VR

Alexandria Paul, Utica Academy of Science Charter School

Hawa Peters, Utica Royalties

Ana Solano, CLC, Full spectrum doula

Lydia Tarr, Utica Royalties

Supervisors Institute is designed to equip mid-career professionals with tools and methods to lead and motivate their teams in building a shared vision for their organization. The 2023 graduates are:

Shian Acee, Upstate Caring Partners

Matthew Buffa, Upstate Caring Partners

Kyle Coin, Utica First Insurance Company

Jeannie Cook, Utica First Insurance Company

William Dedrick, Utica First Insurance Company

Lisa Dejean, First Source Federal Credit Union

Aida Dzehverovic, Adirondack Bank

Rachael Ellsworth, Standard Heating, Cooling, Insulating

John Farruggia, Standard Heating, Cooling, Insulating

Shelley Florian, Arc Herkimer

Chelsey Gibson, First Source Federal Credit Union

Serena Grant, First Source Federal Credit Union

Keith Humpf, Indium Corporation

Erica Jenkins, First Source Federal Credit Union

Carol Kieffer, Utica First Insurance Company

Jared Kraeger, Eastern Air Defense Sector

Andrew McNamara, Eastern Air Defense Sector

Ryan Morris, Adirondack Bank

Enesa Pajazetovic, Adirondack Bank

Santo Sageer, Indium Corporation

Stephanie Schreck, Arc Oneida-Lewis Chapter

Pamela Way, First Source Federal Credit Union

Mary Margaret Willson, Utica First Insurance Company

The Center for Leadership Excellence is now accepting applications to each program for the Class of 2024. To learn more and apply, visit www.mvcc.edu/cle/programs-possibilities.

About the Center for Leadership Excellence

The Center for Leadership Excellence, a partnership with Mohawk Valley Community College, works to develop effective and engaged leaders in all areas of the community, offering annual training experiences that serve a diverse group of individuals. Each year, CLE works with more than 200 participants in its adult and youth leadership initiatives, including Leadership Mohawk Valley, Leadership Academy, Supervisors Institute, Finish Strong for Youth, Disruption Dialogues, Neighborhoods Rising, and Board Leadership. Learn more at www.clemv.org.

About Mohawk Valley Community College

Mohawk Valley Community College, established in 1946, is New York State’s first community college with a mission to provide accessible, high-quality educational opportunities for everyone. As the community’s college, MVCC is committed to student success through partnerships, transfer and career pathways, and personal enrichment. With campuses in Utica and Rome, MVCC is the region’s primary provider of college education, offering 90 degree and certificate options for its enrollment of 6,000 full- and part-time students. MVCC also serves an additional 6,000 people through its corporate and community education programs, and its campuses welcome more than 50,000 people annually for community events.