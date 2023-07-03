Center for Leadership Excellence at MVCC celebrates 2023 program graduates

The Center for Leadership Excellence (CLE) at Mohawk Valley Community College hosted a ceremony on Thursday, June 29, to celebrate the 2023 graduates of Leadership Academy, Leadership Mohawk Valley, Neighborhoods Rising, and Supervisors Institute — programs that provide leadership development opportunities for local professionals at all career levels.
Leadership Academy is designed to help early-career professionals explore leadership styles and learn strategies for being a positive influence on their organizational culture. The 2023 graduates are:
- Ryan Adams, GPO
- Jaime Buley, First Source Federal Credit Union
- Patrick Dermody, Upstate Caring Partners
- David Dietz, First Source Federal Credit Union
- Christopher Dorion, Eastern Air Defense Sector
- Jason Engelhart, Utica First Insurance Company
- Christopher Getchell, Eastern Air Defense Sector
- Holly Graziano, Utica First Insurance Company
- Sarah Guarascio, First Source Federal Credit Union
- Liz Gustafson, The Center
- Billie Jo Hilts, GPO
- Elise Incze, The Center
- Teresa Reese, Utica First Insurance Company
- John Rossi, Rawlings
- Jessica Sherman, First Source Federal Credit Union
- Matthew Smith, GPO
- Timothy Sydoriw, Utica National Insurance Group
- Alissa Tehan, Utica National Insurance Group
- Maureen Turner, Utica First Insurance Company
- Jennifer Vig, Rawlings
Leadership Mohawk Valley is designed for established professionals to hone their leadership style while expanding their understanding of community issues and assets as they explore the Mohawk Valley. The 2023 graduates are:
- Tiffany Abele, AmeriCU
- Andrew Biernat, Gilroy Kernan & Gilroy
- Kristen Bourgeois, Adirondack Bank
- Dylan Cafalone, Griffiss Institute
- Matthew Caracas, The House of Good Shepherd
- Karina Casaletta. M&T Bank
- Tanya Coley, Utica First Insurance Company and United Way
- Holly Crandall, CNY Health Home Network
- Nicole Croniser, First Source Federal Credit Union
- Jeff DeMatteis, Air Force Research Laboratory
- Jennifer DeWeerth, Mohawk Valley Community College
- Ethan Durham, Arc Herkimer
- Edward Fall, Arc Oneida-Lewis Chapter
- Julian Galimo, iCAN
- Heather Gates, Bank of Utica
- Ryan Goux, Utica First Insurance Company
- Mitchell Loomis, Pacemaker Steel & Piping
- Timothy Lyon, Empowered Pathways
- Christopher Maurer, Eastern Air Defense Sector
- Jennifer McGauley, Workforce Development Board
- Benjamin Nash, Mohawk Valley Health System
- Angelina Palmer, Eastern Air Defense Sector
- Alyssa Sacco, Mohawk Valley Health System
- David Satterlee, Utica First Insurance Company
- Henry Schweitzer, Utica First Insurance Company
- Ryan Toner, Air Force Research Laboratory
- Haasan Washington, Pacemaker Steel & Piping
- Alexandria Weber, Upstate Caring Partners
- Cara White, AmeriCU
- Elise Wieczerzak, Air Force Research Laboratory
- Gina Zegarelli, First Source Federal Credit Union
- Natalie Zumpano, iCAN
Neighborhoods Rising is a leadership development experience for Black and Latinx community leaders that provides a better understanding of the principles of grassroots leadership, strategies to expand social capital, and opportunities to build relationships with other community leaders. The 2023 graduates are:
- Stephanie Davis-Clark, Excellus BlueCrossBlueShield
- Pooja Evans, The Hartford
- LaShawn Ford, Utica Royalties
- Michael Fenimore, iCAN
- Ivan Franco, iCAN
- Alfred Funn, iCAN
- Angel Martinez, iCAN
- Imani Odom, Utica Public Library
- Devin Paul, NYSED/ACCES-VR
- Alexandria Paul, Utica Academy of Science Charter School
- Hawa Peters, Utica Royalties
- Ana Solano, CLC, Full spectrum doula
- Lydia Tarr, Utica Royalties
Supervisors Institute is designed to equip mid-career professionals with tools and methods to lead and motivate their teams in building a shared vision for their organization. The 2023 graduates are:
- Shian Acee, Upstate Caring Partners
- Matthew Buffa, Upstate Caring Partners
- Kyle Coin, Utica First Insurance Company
- Jeannie Cook, Utica First Insurance Company
- William Dedrick, Utica First Insurance Company
- Lisa Dejean, First Source Federal Credit Union
- Aida Dzehverovic, Adirondack Bank
- Rachael Ellsworth, Standard Heating, Cooling, Insulating
- John Farruggia, Standard Heating, Cooling, Insulating
- Shelley Florian, Arc Herkimer
- Chelsey Gibson, First Source Federal Credit Union
- Serena Grant, First Source Federal Credit Union
- Keith Humpf, Indium Corporation
- Erica Jenkins, First Source Federal Credit Union
- Carol Kieffer, Utica First Insurance Company
- Jared Kraeger, Eastern Air Defense Sector
- Andrew McNamara, Eastern Air Defense Sector
- Ryan Morris, Adirondack Bank
- Enesa Pajazetovic, Adirondack Bank
- Santo Sageer, Indium Corporation
- Stephanie Schreck, Arc Oneida-Lewis Chapter
- Pamela Way, First Source Federal Credit Union
- Mary Margaret Willson, Utica First Insurance Company
The Center for Leadership Excellence is now accepting applications to each program for the Class of 2024. To learn more and apply, visit www.mvcc.edu/cle/programs-possibilities.
About the Center for Leadership Excellence
The Center for Leadership Excellence, a partnership with Mohawk Valley Community College, works to develop effective and engaged leaders in all areas of the community, offering annual training experiences that serve a diverse group of individuals. Each year, CLE works with more than 200 participants in its adult and youth leadership initiatives, including Leadership Mohawk Valley, Leadership Academy, Supervisors Institute, Finish Strong for Youth, Disruption Dialogues, Neighborhoods Rising, and Board Leadership. Learn more at www.clemv.org.
About Mohawk Valley Community College
Mohawk Valley Community College, established in 1946, is New York State’s first community college with a mission to provide accessible, high-quality educational opportunities for everyone. As the community’s college, MVCC is committed to student success through partnerships, transfer and career pathways, and personal enrichment. With campuses in Utica and Rome, MVCC is the region’s primary provider of college education, offering 90 degree and certificate options for its enrollment of 6,000 full- and part-time students. MVCC also serves an additional 6,000 people through its corporate and community education programs, and its campuses welcome more than 50,000 people annually for community events.