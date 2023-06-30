NY Grown and Certified workshop to be offered in July

Join the Oneida County Planning Department and the Mohawk Valley Economic Development District, Inc (MVEDD), as we partner with the NYS Department of Agriculture & Markets for an exclusive NY Grown & Certified Workshop on July 19, 2023 from 10am-2pm at the MVCC Wilcox Hall – Schaffer Theater. This workshop is designed to help farmers and agribusinesses learn about the NYS Grown & Certified program and give tips on how to apply, and the benefits of certification. Information about exclusive grant and marketing opportunities will be included, along with access to the experts!

Featured experts include Anthony Picente, Oneida County Executive, Laura Smalley and Scott Friedman from NYS Department of Agriculture & Markets, Jessica Pyrda from Oneida County Soil and Water Conservation District, Aileen Randolph of the NY Farm Viability Institute, and Amanda Kaier of MVEDD. Other organizations that will be present include American Farmland Trust, Cornel Cooperative Extensions of Herkimer and Oneida, and Mohawk Valley EDGE.

This is your opportunity to get your agriculture questions answered by the experts. Use this link to sign up today! Lunch will be provided.