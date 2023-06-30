MVCC Math Corps seeks middle school student applicants

Mohawk Valley Community College’s Math Corps program is seeking applicants for its 2023 summer camp. The free program will run 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays from July 10 until Aug. 3, and is open to any child entering the 6th, 7th or 8th grade in any school in Oneida County.

The program is also open to area high school and college students who will act as mentors in addition to learning advanced math concepts. For more information on Math Corps employment opportunities, go to mvcc.edu/math-corps/employment.

Math Corps is designed to enhance mentorship, enthusiasm for, and understanding of mathematics concepts, and includes classroom instruction and fun project-based learning activities by local teachers and professional mathematicians. The program seeks to create a self-perpetuating corps of students from middle school through college who excel academically, hold personal values that breed success, and, through strong mentoring relationships, pass their knowledge and their values on to younger students. As they grow, those younger students do the same.

Transportation will be provided from the students’ homes and all students will receive a healthy, free lunch. Middle School students will also receive free breakfast.

The program, originally developed in 1992 by Wayne State University, works to ensure that every child goes on to graduate from high school fully prepared to succeed in college or other rewarding post-secondary endeavors with confidence in their own ability to build a good life for themselves and others. The program won the New York Life Excellence in Summer Learning Award in 2016.

Applications are being accepted for middle school students until July 7, 2023.

For more information about MVCC’s Math Corps Summer Camp, contact Math Corps Coordinator, Kaitlyn Barlow at kbarlow@mvcc.edu or call 315-731-5834.