Johnson Park Center releases upcoming free food giveaway dates and recertification process

Below is the JPC Food Pantry Schedule for July 2023 Opening Day/Hours, Rain or Shine.

All Food Consumers, please bring your JPC Food Pantry Card. If you do not have a JPC Food Pantry Card, we will assist you in completing the Food Pantry Intake Application “On-Site” at the Intake Station near the Sign-In Station. We will also have the JPC Annual Recertification and Identification Verification. JPC needs you to bring the Identification (IDs) of all people living in your household. Acceptable Government Issued IDs such as Birth Certificates, NYS Driver’s Licenses, NYS Photo IDs, Social Security Cards, NYS Benefit Cards, and Prison Photo IDs. Bring your JPC Food Pantry Card and ID for all the people living in your household and you will recieve a gift.

JPC Free Choice Food Pantry

Walkers

Monday, July 10, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Tuesday, July 11,from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Monday, July 17, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Tuesday, July 18,from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

The JPC Days of Celebration with the Free Food and Supplies Giveaways

Drive Thru (cars/vehicles only )

Monday, July 24, from 2:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Walkers

Tuesday, July 25,from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

JPC Free Choice Food Pantry

Walkers

Monday, July 31, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Tuesday, August 1,from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm