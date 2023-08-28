Labor Day weekend service details released for Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica has announced their service scheduled for September 3, 2023. The title of the sermon is “Moving on up in a rigged economy. Ken Drake will be speaking. On this Labor Day weekend, Ken will talk about his family’s union involvement and discuss the challenges facing working families in our rigged economy with an update on union activity in America today.
For more information or to attend:
Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica
Services Sunday 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica
and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920
Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638
More information at uuutica.org
Reply to: communications@uuutica.org
