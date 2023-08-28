Labor Day weekend service details released for Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica

Broadway Utica
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica has announced their service scheduled for September 3, 2023. The title of the sermon is “Moving on up in a rigged economy. Ken Drake will be speaking. On this Labor Day weekend, Ken will talk about his family’s union involvement and discuss the challenges facing working families in our rigged economy with an update on union activity in America today.
 
For more information or to attend:

Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica
Services Sunday 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica
and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920 
Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 
More information at uuutica.org
.
Press releases, designated as "Released to Phoenix Media" are contributed content. These articles have been released to the media by the organization, business, or individual who wrote and provided them. They were not researched or written by the staff of Phoenix Media. We would like to thank our valued community member for contributing this article.

