Labor Day weekend service details released for Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica has announced their service scheduled for September 3, 2023. The title of the sermon is “Moving on up in a rigged economy. Ken Drake will be speaking. On this Labor Day weekend, Ken will talk about his family’s union involvement and discuss the challenges facing working families in our rigged economy with an update on union activity in America today.

For more information or to attend:



Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica

Services Sunda y 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920 Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 More information at uuutica.org Reply to: communications@uuutica.org

.