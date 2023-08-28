Johnson Park Center announces free food giveaway, continuation of school supplies giveaway

On behalf of the JCTOD Outreach, Inc. (dba) Johnson Park Center (JPC) Free Choice Food Pantry, Program Participants, Staff, and Board of Directors are honored and grateful to have served the community with continuous positive change for 28 years. We invite all who did not come on 08/21 & 08/ 22 School Supplies Event to the Walkers Go With A Smile School Supplies Giveaway and Everyone to the JPC Free Choice Food Pantry for disadvantaged families, seniors, and single individuals around JPC Sites in the 1400 Block of West Street, Utica, New York 13501 “Rain or Shine” on Monday August 28 and Tuesday, August 29, 2023, from 2 pm to 6 pm.

We welcome all low-income families and single individuals who meet the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) low-income eligible requirement. (See below) For all who will come to the Food Pantry for the first time, JPC needs the head of household to bring the Identification (IDs) of all people living with you. Acceptable Government-issued IDs include:

Birth certificates.

NYS Driver’s Licenses.

NYS Photo IDs.

Social security cards.

NYS Benefit Cards.

For our JPC Food Pantry Consumers who need to recertify for the JPC Annual Low-Income Recertification, please bring your JPC Food Pantry Card (JPCFPC), the Acceptable Government Identification(IDs) as previously stated for all people in your household, and meet the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) low-income eligible requirement. (See below).

Food to be given to the community: pork lion, canned salmon, rice, ziti, fresh produce, corn bell pepper, fresh oranges, papaya, pineapple, cereal, almond milk, etc.

About “The Continuation of Go With A Smile School Supplies Who Did Not Attend on 08/21 or 8/22,” all registered students from ages three to 18 years of age listed on the parent or caregiver as head of household will receive school supplies:

(1) If you have a current JPC Food Pantry Card (JPCFPC) with all registered students listed,

(2) issued a temporary JPCFPC on-site on the day of the event

(3) For adult students- age 19 and over, current or temporary JPCFPC as head of household with acceptable Government Issue for proof of age, documented proof of school, education, or training programs attending.

This is a Walk-up event. If you are driving, you will need to park your car. Parking is available. Please will walk towards the Food Line. The Registration Personnel will scan all Food Consumers’ JPC Food Pantry Cards (JPCFPC).

If you did not attend the School Supplies Event on 08/21 or 08/22:

(a) have a current JPC Food Pantry Card (JPCFPC) with all registered students listed,

(b) are picking up your processed JPCFPC. So that you know–the Assigned Personnel may ask you to print your first & last name. They will check all processed JPCFPC; if located, they will give it to you and scan your JPCFPC.

The Registration Personnel will direct you (a) & (b) Food Consumers to the sign-in station. After signing the required documents, you will be given the school supplies tickets based on the registered students on your JPCFPC.

You will then proceed to the various food stations. Then, persons who did not attend the 82/21 or 08/22 School Event will go to the last school supplies station. A worker will collect your school supplies tickets. After receiving “The Go With A Smile School Supplies and/or Food, we Thank you for coming; you will leave the JPC Free Choice Food Pantry Area.

Suppose you, the head of household, have come to the JPC Food Pantry (FP):

a. to pick up your JPCFPC, which has yet to be found. Re-submit a new FP Intake Application

b. For the first time, complete an FP Intake application.

c. Need to add or remove people from your FP Intake application on file.

d. Replace a lost JPCFPC.

The Registration Personnel will direct you to the Intake Station. The Intake Personnel can help you finish the required JPC FP Intake Application. You will be given a temporary JPCFPC issued on-site on the day of the event. The Registration Personnel will check all processed cards each time you come to the Food Pantry until they have it with the processed JPCFPC.

You will then be able to present to the Registration Personnel your Temporary JPCFPC. They will direct you to the next station to sign in, and those who did not attend the 08/21 or 08/22 School Supplies Event will receive school supplies event tickets based on the number of registered students on your temporary JPCFPC.

You will then proceed to the various food stations. Then, persons who did not attend the 82/21 or 08/22 School Event will go to the last school supplies station. A worker will collect your school supplies tickets. After receiving “The Go With A Smile School Supplies and/or Food, we Thank you for coming; you will leave the JPC Free Choice Food Pantry Area.