Kaliedoscopic Poetry   [aka Collide – oscopic Poetry] : a poem by Natalie Williams

Kaliedoscopic Poetry [aka Collide – oscopic Poetry]
[ Her Say ]
A Hundred Bucks, It’s Gone, You See…
Got Tunes, some Vinyl, DVD’s –
and Classic Documentaries
For Nourishment; These will Sustain me
And, What to Eat? An Empty Cupboard Speaks.
Perhaps, Jules Verne shall be my Meat?
For Bread, I’ll take a Woman’s Song.
To Drink? A Movie about Erica Jong
If Food and Shelter weren’t Enough
To make us Happy, There’ s Always Grough
E-A-R-T-H minus A-R-T equals E – H”;
Earth without Art? Is just “eh”; you see…
Earth without Art?
Whatever Kind of Life would that Be?
The Muse, The Art, And Drawings will be
Enough ‘Food’ to take in To Make Poetry
[ Him Say ]
Foolish Old Girl – Writes Poetry
She Nourish By Posterity;
and Stories Build her Body So
Tales of places Mere Mortals Never Go
She do dis, She den do dat Goes to get some ting
– And plays wit’ ‘er cat
Walk here, and den dere Den, I notice she mutter,
writing notes as she sat
At Times I Hear; She Does Not Sleep
Just Revs her Engines; Designs, and Thinks
Her Fuel fer Rhymes is Paper Stock,
A Nook, a Book, and Common Pot
A bik’ of Thyme; and Garden Grub
Makes Maudlin Soup – Now, Here’s the Rub
What she Produce Is What you See
Kaliedoscopic Poetry
She Mash-Up ideas, make old tings anew
And love ‘er junky possessions, true
Eclectic Talents – Crochet and Sew;
She mix wit’ Welder; Plasma Gun
To Build Dome Houses In the Sun
Melts Plastic fer a Cover Top
Foundation – Tires; Sledgehammer Mop
Wit’ lik kel, One Can Do a Lot
But Practical, I Call her Not
Inventions – Like I Never Knew…
A She Mechanic Who Cooks up a Stew
© 2018 Natalie M. Williams