Kaliedoscopic Poetry   [aka Collide – oscopic Poetry] : a poem by Natalie Williams

Kaliedoscopic Poetry [aka Collide – oscopic Poetry]

[ Her Say ]

A Hundred Bucks, It’s Gone, You See…

Got Tunes, some Vinyl, DVD’s –

and Classic Documentaries

For Nourishment; These will Sustain me

And, What to Eat? An Empty Cupboard Speaks.

Perhaps, Jules Verne shall be my Meat?

For Bread, I’ll take a Woman’s Song.

To Drink? A Movie about Erica Jong

If Food and Shelter weren’t Enough

To make us Happy, There’ s Always Grough

E-A-R-T-H minus A-R-T equals E – H”;

Earth without Art? Is just “eh”; you see…

Earth without Art?

Whatever Kind of Life would that Be?

The Muse, The Art, And Drawings will be

Enough ‘Food’ to take in To Make Poetry

[ Him Say ]

Foolish Old Girl – Writes Poetry

She Nourish By Posterity;

and Stories Build her Body So

Tales of places Mere Mortals Never Go

She do dis, She den do dat Goes to get some ting

– And plays wit’ ‘er cat

Walk here, and den dere Den, I notice she mutter,

writing notes as she sat

At Times I Hear; She Does Not Sleep

Just Revs her Engines; Designs, and Thinks

Her Fuel fer Rhymes is Paper Stock,

A Nook, a Book, and Common Pot

A bik’ of Thyme; and Garden Grub

Makes Maudlin Soup – Now, Here’s the Rub

What she Produce Is What you See

Kaliedoscopic Poetry

She Mash-Up ideas, make old tings anew

And love ‘er junky possessions, true

Eclectic Talents – Crochet and Sew;

She mix wit’ Welder; Plasma Gun

To Build Dome Houses In the Sun

Melts Plastic fer a Cover Top

Foundation – Tires; Sledgehammer Mop

Wit’ lik kel, One Can Do a Lot

But Practical, I Call her Not

Inventions – Like I Never Knew…

A She Mechanic Who Cooks up a Stew

© 2018 Natalie M. Williams