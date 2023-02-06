Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementKaliedoscopic Poetry    : a poem by Natalie Williams
AnnouncementPoetry CornerThis Month in Print

Kaliedoscopic Poetry   [aka Collide – oscopic Poetry] : a poem by Natalie Williams

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
65
The term Poetry - dictionary definition highlighted with yellow marker

Kaliedoscopic Poetry   [aka Collide – oscopic Poetry] 

[ Her Say ]

A Hundred Bucks, It’s Gone, You See…

Got Tunes, some Vinyl, DVD’s – 

and Classic Documentaries

For Nourishment;   These   will Sustain me 

And, What to Eat?    An Empty Cupboard Speaks.    

Perhaps, Jules Verne shall be my Meat?

For Bread, I’ll take a Woman’s Song.   

To Drink?    A Movie about Erica Jong

If Food and Shelter weren’t Enough     

To make us Happy,    There’ s Always Grough

E-A-R-T-H minus A-R-T    equals E – H”;

Earth without Art?    Is just “eh”; you see…

Earth without Art?    

Whatever Kind of Life would that Be?

The Muse, The Art,    And Drawings will be     

Enough ‘Food’ to take in     To Make Poetry

[ Him Say ]

Foolish Old Girl – Writes Poetry     

She Nourish     By Posterity; 

and Stories Build her Body So   

Tales of places    Mere Mortals    Never Go

She do dis, She den do dat   Goes to get some ting   

– And plays wit’  ‘er cat

Walk here, and den dere    Den, I notice she mutter,  

writing notes as she sat

At Times I Hear;   She Does Not Sleep   

Just Revs her Engines;   Designs, and Thinks

Her Fuel fer Rhymes    is Paper Stock,   

A Nook, a Book, and Common Pot

A bik’ of Thyme; and Garden Grub    

Makes Maudlin Soup –   Now, Here’s the Rub

What she Produce    Is What you See     

Kaliedoscopic Poetry

She Mash-Up ideas, make old tings anew

And love ‘er junky possessions,   true

Eclectic Talents – Crochet and Sew;    

She mix wit’ Welder; Plasma Gun    

To Build Dome Houses    In the Sun

Melts Plastic fer a Cover Top     

Foundation – Tires;      Sledgehammer Mop

Wit’ lik kel,   One Can Do   a Lot    

But Practical,   I Call her Not

Inventions –   Like I Never Knew…    

A She Mechanic     Who    Cooks up a Stew

© 2018 Natalie M. Williams

Previous article
Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica announces February 12 services
Next article
Special Exhibit: Vintage Victorian valentines & drop-In valentine workshop
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Announcement

MVCC Cultural Series to host showing of ‘Puss in Boots: The...

Utica Phoenix Staff - 0