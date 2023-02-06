Broadway Utica
Special Exhibit: Vintage Victorian valentines & drop-In valentine workshop

Paper, lace, gilt, and watercolor. Don’t miss these Victorian era and vintage valentines from the History Center collections. A large selection, including some from the Proctor family, will be on display throughout the month of February in this pop-up exhibit. What’s not to love about these seasonal favorites? The collection spans the 1880s through the 1930s and contains a sampling of the “Golden Age” of valentines. 

Children of all ages are invited to visit the History Center to make old-fashioned handmade cards. Cut, paste, and decorate with provided materials. Art projects are designed for ages four and up. This is a fun way for children to get creative and use their hands to make something they will be excited to share with a friend or loved one.

The History Center is open Tue.- Sat 10:00 AM- 4:00 PM.    The special exhibit of cards will be on display through March 4.

