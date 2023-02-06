Broadway Utica
Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica announces February 12 services

UU Utica Service Description 

February 12, 2023
Soul Matters: The Path of Love
 
Love is a complex emotion that can be interpreted in many ways. What do we mean when we talk of love? Join us for an interactive service led by members of Soul Matters Small Group Ministry. Presenters: John Camilleri, Jack Pendrak and Stephanie Markham

 


Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica
Services Sunday 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920 Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 and find more information at uuutica.org
