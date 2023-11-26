Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Hibernians Honor ancestors and Irish Great Hunger victims with Memorial Mass

By charrislockwood
Story and photos by Tom Loughlin Jr.

 Oneida County NY Hibernians Hold Memorial Mass for ancestors  Victims off the Great Hunger.

            With  their former pastor in the pews, a new one in the pulpit and a new name on their church, parishioners of the former Our Lady of Lourdes Church   participated in their first  AOH Memorial Mass at the longtime home of the event under the auspices of Father Jason Hage.

            Prior to his assignment to the newly formed Mary, Mother of our Savior parish    (Lourdes plus Our Lady of the Rosary)   Father Hage had ministered to parishioners of the   four  church Route 20 Catholic  church group of St  Joan’s in Morrisville, St Bernard’s in Waterville, St Mary’s in Hamilton and St Joseph’s in Oriskany Falls NY..F

            Father Joe Salerno  who had held the reins at the physically cavernous and spiritually vital  Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Utica for 21  years watched his successor Fas he greeted the Hibernians and Ladies of Knock in a Mass co-dedicated to honoring the parish’s altar  servers The youngsters received a long round of applause for their service and  each received a gift from Bishop Lucia of the Syracuse Diocese.

 

              Following the Mass  the Hibernians  for additional prayers at the An Gorta Mor memorial Celtic Cross and  recently expanded memorial brick  garden which had been authorized  by Father Salerno.

                                                                     -30-        

