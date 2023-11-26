Food Give Away November 27 [ cars 2 – 6:30 pm] & November 28 [ walk 3 – 6 pm], 2023; at Johnson Park

to D.D., Meier, bcc: me <<Release Immediately: Friday, November 24, 2023.>> What: The JPC Drive-Thru Free Food Giveaway When: Monday, November 27, 2023, from 2 pm to 6:30 pm (Rain-Snow or Shine) Where: JPC Food Pantry, 1400 West Street (Block) Utica, NY 13501 Contact: JPC Office from 1 pm to 5 pm (315) 734-9608 Email at revmeier@johnsonparkcenter.org Utica, NY. The JPC Drive-Thru (Cars/Vehicles Only) Free Food Giveaway for disadvantaged families, seniors, and single individuals will be around JPC Sites in the 1400 Block of West Street, Utica, New York 13501 “Rain-Snow or Shine” on Monday, November 27, 2023, from 2 pm to 6:30 pm. The community will receive chicken breast, fish sticks, cauliflower wings, mac & cheese, rice, egg noodles, butternut squash, fresh produce, fresh fruit, blueberries, strawberries, apples, cereal, etc. We welcome all low-income families and single individuals who meet the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) low-income eligibility requirement. (See below) We are not limited by territory or a boundary area. We are open in the late afternoon & evening hours. Therefore, you can live in Utica, Rome, the Mohawk Valley, and other surrounding areas. Please get in touch with your friends/family on social media, text, email, or call them to come to the JPC Food Pantry on Monday, November 27, and Tuesday, November 28, to receive the Food. For all who will come to the Food Pantry for the first time, JPC needs the head of household to bring the Identification (IDs) of all people living with you. Acceptable Government-issued IDs such as: 1. Birth Certificates 2. NYS Driver’s Licenses 3. NYS Photo IDs 4. Social Security Cards, and 5. NYS Benefit Cards. For our JPC Food Pantry Consumers who need to recertify for the JPC Annual Low-Income Recertification, please bring your JPC Food Pantry Card (JPCFPC), the Acceptable Government Identification (IDs) as previously stated for all people in your household, and meet the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) low-income eligible requirement. (See below). Starting on the corner of Leah and the 1300 block of West Streets, cars/vehicles will line up at the registration station. The Registration Personnel will scan all heads of households’ JPC Food Pantry Cards (JPCFPC) in each car/vehicle. If you are picking up JPCFPC, the Registration Personnel may ask you to print your name and check the processed cards. If the Registration Personnel finds your card, they will give it to you. Suppose you, the head of household, have come to the JPC Food Pantry (FP): a.To pick up your JPCFPC, and it was not found. Re-submit a new FP Intake Application b. For the first time, complete an FP Intake application c. You need to add or remove people from your FP Intake application on file d. Replace a lost JPCFPC. The Registration Personnel will direct you to the Intake Station. The Intake Personnel can help you finish the required JPC Food Pantry Intake Application. The Registration or Intake Personnel will place the number of households represented in each car on its windshield. Based on the information on your JPCFPC or temporary JPCFPC, you will go to the next station and sign in. You will then proceed to the various food stations. Thank you for coming, and you will exit the JPC Free Choice Food Pantry area. If you do not have a car/vehicle, please come to the JPC Walkers Free Food Giveaway on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, between 3 pm and 6 pm in the 1400 Block of West Street Utica, New York 13501 “Rain-Snow or Shine.” Please join us as we need additional sponsors, donors, volunteers, and media to make long-term commitments to fight hunger and food insecurity. We are so grateful to all currently making investments and partnering with JPC’s dedication to serving families, children, and single individuals in need. The Events & Activities are being sponsored in part by Food Bank of Central New York (FBCNY); the Compassion Coalition; the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP), CASA Imports, Candella’s Farm & Greenhouse, the Mohawk Street Hannaford, Steve Ponte Auto Group, American Society of Civil Engineers, United States Post Office, Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Syracuse, and The Grand; Riccelli Trucking, Catenary Construction Inc. UDTE FCE, Centene Healthcare, Builders Choice Lumber, Excellus Health Plan, Inc., MVP Health Plan, Inc., Indium Corporation of America, First Source Federal Credit Union; Levitt & Gordon Attorneys at Law, SBT Enterprises, Inc., Utica District Telephone Employee FCU, Bank of Utica, Berkshire Bank Foundation, Murphy Excavating Corp, Lakeview Law & Landscape; the Rowan Group Inc., CREE – Wolfspeed, Walmart, The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, Northern Safety & Industrial, Apex Document Solutions, the Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties; Joseph Flihan Co., the Carter Store, the United Way of the Mohawk Valley; Utica National Foundation Group, Capraro Technologies, Inc. (CTI), the Dicks Fund, Family the Friends of Johnson Park Center Education Fund, “M&T Bank/Partners Charitable Fund all are Donor-Advised Funds at the Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties;” Stericycle Inc., Utica Roadrunners, District #20, Parts of Utica, the Oneida County Youth Bureau, Zion Lutheran Church, City Church, First Baptist Church, JCTOD Church & Seed of Hope. We received monetary and Food donations from various donors, businesses, organizations, and individual supporters; the Oneida County Youth Employment Program; our Fantastic Volunteers, JPC/JPA Staff & Shelter Program Participants, JPC Facebook Encouragers and Supporters; and Media Coverage from WKTV, WUTR, Spectrum News, the Utica Phoenix, the Observer-Dispatch, Rome Sentinel, 96.1 The Eagle, Bug Country 99.7 & 101.1, Talk of the Town 100.7, and American Town Utica. Thank you for your continued support & Join Positive Change at Johnson Park Center (JPC). Rev. Dr. Maria A. Scates, D.D.

President/ CEO / Founder