MVCC hosts Arts Programs Day – December 1, 2023.

MVCC to host Art Programs Day on Dec. 1

Mohawk Valley Community College will host Art Programs Day,

an opportunity for prospective

students to

explore the College’s various programs in the arts,

from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1,

at its

Utica Campus, 1101 Sherman Drive.

Lunch is included.

The event will showcase the programs offered by MVCC’s School of Art, including Fine Art,

Illustration, Graphic Design, Digital Animation, Digital Media and Marketing, Photography, and Video

Production, with presentations on both studio and digital art programs.

Attendees also will have the chance to

tour the College’s art classrooms, studios, and labs; see demonstrations and exhibits; and meet faculty from different areas of the arts.

To register for Art Programs Day, visit http://www.mvcc.edu/artday.

For more information, contact the

MVCC Admissions Office at 315-792-5354 or admissions@mvcc.edu.