Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsMVCC hosts Arts Programs Day - December 1, 2023.
News

MVCC hosts Arts Programs Day – December 1, 2023.

Natalie Williams
By Natalie Williams
0
79

MVCC to host Art Programs Day on Dec. 1

Mohawk Valley Community College will host Art Programs Day,

an opportunity for prospective
students to

explore the College’s various programs in the arts,

from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1,

at its
Utica Campus, 1101 Sherman Drive.

Lunch is included.

The event will showcase the programs offered by MVCC’s School of Art, including Fine Art,
Illustration, Graphic Design, Digital Animation, Digital Media and Marketing, Photography, and Video
Production, with presentations on both studio and digital art programs.

Attendees also will have the chance to
tour the College’s art classrooms, studios, and labs; see demonstrations and exhibits; and meet faculty from different areas of the arts.

To register for Art Programs Day, visit http://www.mvcc.edu/artday.

 

For more information, contact the
MVCC Admissions Office at 315-792-5354 or admissions@mvcc.edu.

Previous article
Hibernians Honor ancestors and Irish Great Hunger victims with Memorial Mass
Next article
Elizabeth Welch Named Assistant Curator of American Art at Munson Museum of Art
Natalie Williams
Natalie Williams

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Local News

Elizabeth Welch Named Assistant Curator of American Art at Munson Museum...

dlaguerre - 0