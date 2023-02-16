Broadway Utica
Hamilton College Common Ground Lecture addresses privacy issues; Facebook Privacy Director & former FTC identity theft official to speak

Clinton, NY: Hamilton College is continuing this year’s Common Ground series of free, public panel discussions with a program titled “Privacy – An Issue of Our Time” on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. in the Fillius Events Barn on campus. The program is free and open to the public.

“Privacy – An Issue of Our Time,” featuring three experts, will offer a discussion on the state of privacy regulation in the U.S. and whether a Comprehensive Federal Privacy Law should be enacted.

Panelist Jessica Rich is the former director of the Federal Trade Commission’s Bureau of Consumer Protection and was the first head of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s division of privacy and identity theft. 

 

Brad Weltman is Facebook’s director of privacy and public policy.

Moderator Stuart Ingis, a Hamilton College alumnus, is chair of Washington, D.C.-based law firm Venable and is co-chair of its eCommerce, privacy, and cybersecurity group. He is counsel to Privacy for America.

 

 

The Common Ground program hosts speakers who provide cross-boundary dialogue on hot-button political issues. Previous speakers have included Karl Rove and David Axelrod, Condoleezza Rice and Susan Rice, Max Boot, and Jim Messina and Reince Priebus, and the former foreign minister of Russia, among others.

