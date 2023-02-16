Broadway Utica
Announcement

Jazz at The Other Side presents Baritone Saxophonist Claire Daly

The Other Side is delighted to welcome Claire Daly to our annual Jazz Series with Tom Killian on drums, Dave Solazzo on piano, Lou Smaldone on bass, our own Mike Dubaniewicz on alto sax.

Orin, our local jazz aficionado, says “Claire makes that big reed-horn, best known for R & B honking, purr, bellow, dip & swing. Whether she’s covering Monk or Motown or playing one of her own stellar compositions she makes that baritone glide like an alto. This is going to be fun, whether or not she graces us with one of her fetching vocals.” 

The performance will take place on Friday. March 3, 7:30 p.m. at The Other Side, 2011 Genesee St. Utica.

Tickets are $25 for the general public, or $10 for students.  To reserve, call 315-735-4825, email kodomenico@verizon.net, or stop by Cafe Domenico, 2011 Genesee St., Utica

 

This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Hochul and the New York State legislature and administered by CNY Arts. Other sponsors: Green Onion Pub, and an anonymous donor. 

