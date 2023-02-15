Broadway Utica
Announcement

Attorney General James statement on decision to uphold Donald Trump contempt order

New York State Attorney General Letitia James answers a reporter's question after announcing that the state is suing the National Rifle Association during a press conference, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in New York. James said that the state is seeking to put the powerful gun advocacy organization out of business over allegations that high-ranking executives diverted millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Appellate Division Rules that Donald Trump Must Pay $110,000 to OAG for Contempt

NEW YORK : New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement after the Appellate Division, First Department ruled in favor of Attorney General James and upheld a ruling ordering Donald Trump to pay a $110,000 fine to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) after he was found in contempt of court for his refusal to comply with OAG’s subpoenas as part of its investigation:

“Once again, the courts have ruled that Donald Trump is not above the law. For years, he tried to stall and thwart our lawful investigation into his financial dealings, but today’s decision sends a clear message that there are consequences for abusing the legal system. We will not be bullied or dissuaded from pursuing justice.”

In April 2022, Justice Engoron of the New York County State Supreme Court ruled that Donald Trump was in contempt of court for failing to comply with his previous orders to comply with OAG’s subpoena to provide documents and imposed a $10,000 fine on Mr. Trump for every day that he violated the court’s order to comply with the subpoena. In May 2022, Mr. Trump appealed that decision to the Appellate Division, First Department.

Author talk and book signing: Ruthy Deeply with Vincent Palmieri February 25, 2:00 p.m
