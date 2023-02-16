Broadway Utica
Announcement

Seventy MVCC students inducted into Phi Theta Kappa honor society

By Utica Phoenix Staff
MVCC
MVCC Utica Campus.

 

On Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, Mohawk Valley Community College added 70 students to the Lambda Beta Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society during an induction ceremony at the College’s Utica Campus. Phi Theta Kappa is the international honor society for two-year colleges and the largest honor society in American higher education.

Membership in Phi Theta Kappa is offered to students who have a 3.5 GPA or higher with at least 12 credit hours in a degree program. The inductees are:

 

  • Hannah Adorino, Utica, N.Y.
  • Ruqia Alazzawi, Utica, N.Y.
  • Timothy Allen, Deansboro, N.Y.
  • Ryan Aumell, Canastota, N.Y.
  • Sabrina Beard, Utica, N.Y.
  • Martha Chourb, Utica, N.Y.
  • Logan Copperwheat, New York Mills, N.Y.
  • Anna Coulson, Little Falls, N.Y.
  • Sophia Coulson, Little Falls, N.Y.
  • Rylee Crandall, Herkimer, N.Y.
  • Ryann Deperno, Deerfield, N.Y.
  • Jenna Desantis, Cold Brook, N.Y.
  • Noah Diskin, Yorkville, N.Y.
  • Elise Donlon, Waterville, N.Y.
  • Pam Fargo, Rome, N.Y.
  • Ashira Foley, Clinton, N.Y.
  • Emily Frank, Whitesboro, N.Y.
  • Brandon Gannon, Rome, N.Y.
  • Nicholas Grieco, Utica, N.Y.
  • Alina Gubbins, Rome, N.Y.
  • Max Gusev, Frankfort, N.Y.
  • Steven Guy, Rome, N.Y.
  • Sean Herring, Lindenhurst, N.Y.
  • Taylor Hilts, Sauquoit, N.Y.
  • Madison Houppert, Lowville, N.Y.
  • Alexyn Hunkins, Port Leyden, N.Y.
  • Liv Hunt, Vernon, N.Y.
  • Cianna Husnay, Whitesboro, N.Y.
  • Mana Ito, Hamamatsu, Shizuoka, Japan
  • Erin Jedrysik, Whitesboro, N.Y.
  • Roopa Konakanchi, Holland Patent, N.Y.
  • Abigail Lawter, Whitesboro, N.Y.
  • Monica Lewis, Yorkville, N.Y.
  • Sawyer Locke, Holland Patent, N.Y.
  • Guilherme Luqui, Rio De Jeneiro, Brazil
  • Hay Lwin, Utica, N.Y.
  • Htet Thidar Lwin, Utica, N.Y.
  • Rutendo Mamina, Harare, Zimbabwe
  • Alaina Montana, Whitesboro, N.Y.
  • Canon Moreau, Ilion, N.Y.
  • Kaelin Napoli, Ilion, N.Y.
  • Yuzune Naruse, Kasugai, Japan
  • Coen Nelson, Chittenango, N.Y.
  • Shin Thant New, Yangon, Myanmar
  • Kevin O’Neil, Rome, N.Y.
  • Lauren Packard, Delhi, N.Y.
  • Ash Paul, Ava, N.Y.
  • Jordan Peckham, Munnsville, N.Y.
  • Kelvin Pehlic, Utica, N.Y.
  • Thiago Pereira, Recife, Brazil
  • Cal Pianka, Oriskany, N.Y.
  • Arif Muhammad Rana, Utica, N.Y.
  • James Reilly, Whitesboro, N.Y.
  • Anyeli Romero Ricardo, Utica, N.Y.
  • Felice Sardina-Boisen, Utica, N.Y.
  • Savion Searcy, Yorkville, N.Y.
  • Maya Stevens, Cooperstown, N.Y.
  • Billy Stewart, Utica, N.Y.
  • Chase Tesmer, Canastota, N.Y.
  • Will Ules, Utica, N.Y.
  • Erik Vodanovic, Utica, N.Y.
  • Sakura Wakabayashi, Aichi, Japan
  • Hilary Walton, Utica, N.Y.
  • Malissa Ward, Utica, N.Y.
  • Hannah Willey, Utica, N.Y.
  • Samantha Wilson, Utica, N.Y.
  • Maxwell Windover, Utica, N.Y.
  • Ethan Witt, Utica, N.Y.
  • John Wolanski, Cassville, N.Y.
  • Arshia Zaib, Utica, N.Y.

 

Mohawk Valley Community College, established in 1946, is New York State’s first community college with a mission to provide accessible, high-quality educational opportunities for everyone. As the community’s college, MVCC is committed to student success through partnerships, transfer and career pathways, and personal enrichment. With campuses in Utica and Rome, MVCC is the region’s primary provider of college education, offering 90 degree and certificate options for its enrollment of 6,000 full- and part-time students. MVCC also serves an additional 6,000 people through its corporate and community education programs, and its campuses welcome more than 50,000 people annually for community events. To learn more about MVCC and its programs, visit www.mvcc.edu.  

