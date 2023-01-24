Giotto Enterprises and First Choice Staffing to hold an “on- the-spot” hiring event Wednesday, January 25 th from 9am to 11am

Giotto Enterprises, in conjunction with First Choice Staffing, will hold an

‘On-the-Spot’ Hiring Event, Wednesday, January 25 th from 9am to 11am, at 161 Clear Road, Oriskany.

The companies offer competitive wages, excellent benefit packages, and on-the-job, paid training.

Full-time, part-time, flex-hour, and internship opportunities are available. Giotto Enterprises consists of seven companies, who in total employ some 400 people in the greater Utica-Rome area. Established in 1985, Fiber Instrument Sales is the flagship company of the Giotto organization. FiberInstrument Sales is a worldwide leader and manufacturer of components used in the fiber optic / telecommunications industry.

The seven companies that fall under the Giotto Enterprises umbrella are:FIS, FIS Blue, The Light Connection (TLC), Fermer Precision, Molding Solutions Inc. (MSi), Oriskany Arms and Force Guided Relays International (FGRI).

For more information on the event, contact First Choice Staffing at (315) 736-3884, http://www.firstchoicegroup.com or Mark Cushman at Giotto Enterprises at (315) 736-2206, mcushman@fissales.com.

