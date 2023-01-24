MVCC to host Athletic Information Sessions for prospective student-athletes

Mohawk Valley Community College will host several Athletic Information Sessions for prospective student-athletes and their families to learn what MVCC has to offer on the field and in the classroom.

Sessions will be held at 10 a.m. in the Robert R. Jorgensen Athletic/Event Center at the College’s Utica Campus on Friday, Jan. 27; Thursday, Feb. 23; Wednesday, March 22; and Friday, April 21. Registration is required. To sign up, visit https://gomvhawks.com/recruits/Info_Sessions.

Each session will provide information on MVCC’s academic programs and support services, as well as an overview of its Hawk Athletics program, which currently features eight sports for men (Baseball, Basketball, Bowling, Cross Country, Golf, Lacrosse, Soccer, and Track & Field) and nine for women (Basketball, Bowling, Cross Country, Golf, Soccer, Softball, Tennis, Track & Field, and Volleyball). Participants also will have the opportunity to meet with coaches, ask questions, and take a campus tour.

For more information, contact Athletics Specialist Dave Warren at 315-792-5674 or dwarren@mvcc.edu.

About the Hawks

Mohawk Valley Community College, home of the Hawks, offers one of the most extensive, diverse, and successful two-year college intercollegiate athletic programs in the country. The Hawks are part of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region III, Division III, and the program is committed to supporting student-athletes in meeting their educational goals in compliance with institutional, NJCAA, and transfer academic standards. Learn more at www.gomvhawks.com.