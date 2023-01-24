Oneida County announces car seat safety events

Limited Number of Free Car Seats Available

The Oneida County Health Department announced today several car seat safety events that it will be co-hosting with the Sheriff’s Office beginning in February.

The events will take place at the Deerfield Fire House located at 5476 Trenton Road in Utica on the following dates:

February 23, 2023 from 9 a.m. to noon.

March 15, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

April 14, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Another event will take place at Griffiss International Airport in Rome on the following date:

May 23, 2023 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Additional dates, times and locations will be announced throughout the year.

Free car seats will be available to eligible parents/guardians who are in need of a car seat. Appointments are required. For those already in possession of a car seat, a certified technician can be available to check that it is installed properly, also by appointment only.

“Our events not only provide car seats but also help teach families the importance of safety in vehicles and how to properly secure their children in vehicles,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020, 607 children ages 12 and younger, were killed in vehicle crashes and another 63,000 were injured. Having children properly secured in a vehicle greatly reduces the chances of serious injury or death when in a vehicle accident.

“There are many factors to consider with car seats,” said Daniel W. Gilmore, Ph.D., MPH, Oneida County Director of Health. “The child’s age, height, weight and development, but also the vehicle in which it’s installed and the laws in place. In New York State, all children must be rear facing until the age of two and secured in an appropriate child restraint system while riding in a motor vehicle, until the age of eight. Additionally, children under the age of 13 should ride in the backseat.”

Seats do expire and should be replaced at that time. If a car seat is in a vehicle that has been in an accident, it may need to be replaced.

A limited number of free car seats will be distributed by appointment only. Infant, convertible and booster seats are available to those parents/guardians who are eligible. Requirements include:

· Income eligible – must provide proof of assistance

· Child in need of a seat must be present at the event

· If pregnant, must be due within 3 months

· Must bring a vehicle for a seat to be installed in

· Must reside in Oneida County

For eligibility and registration for these events, please call 315-798-5229 or send an email to CarSeatSafety@ocgov.net.

For more information about how to find the right car seat for your child, you can visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/ equipment/car-seats-and- booster-seats.

These car seat safety event are made possible through a grant offered by New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.