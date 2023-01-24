Wisconsin jamgrass band to perform Feb. 4 at Munson-Williams in Utica

Chicken Wire Empire, bringing a fusion of jam band and bluegrass music, will perform Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Utica’s Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute in downtown Utica.

The Milwaukee-based band performs high-energy acoustic music, evolving from a traditional bluegrass band to jamgrass in the late 2010s. Following a tour of Germany, Austria and Switzerland in 2019, Chicken Wire Empire recorded its album, “Fresh Pickles,” which was released in February 2022.

Concerts in the Court transform the Museum of Art’s Root Sculpture Court into an intimate concert venue where nationally touring acts perform amongst 20th century masterpieces by Jackson Pollock, Edward Hopper, Georgia O’Keefe, and others. All Concerts in the Court include late-night admission to the Museum and a 15-minute gallery talk by a curator at intermission.

The Museum opens at 6:30 p.m. A cash bar will be available. For tickets, visit mwpai.org or call 315-797-0055.

The next Concert in the Court at Munson-Williams is Saturday, March 11, and features the Adam Ezra Group, a roots rock band from Boston. Munson-Williams is at 310 Genesee St. in Utica.

The Concerts in the Court series is sponsored by Elizabeth R. Lemieux, Ph.D. and P.J. Green, Inc