Boilermaker open registration begins February 1

  • Open registration begins Wednesday, February 1 at 10 a.m.
  • Priority registration ends Tuesday, January 31 at 11:59 p.m. for anyone who registered for 2022 races.
  • Open registration remains open until race caps are met or until Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
  • Race Caps:

o   15K presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield: 8,500

o   5K presented by Utica National: 3,500

  • Race day is Sunday, July 9, 2023.

 

UTICA- Open registration for the 46th running of the Boilermaker Road Race begins Wednesday, February 1, at 10 a.m., officials announced. This follows three weeks of priority access registration which is only open to anyone who registered for a race in 2022.

Anyone from the general public will be able to register for the 15K race presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, or the 5K race presented by Utica National. Both races are slated to take place on the morning of Sunday, July 9, 2023. Open registration will remain open until the races meet their caps of 8,500 for the 15K and 3,500 for the 5K or Tuesday, July 4.

Anyone who registered for a Boilermaker race last year has until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, to take advantage of their guaranteed entry into this year’s events.

Boilermaker Race Director Jim Stasaitis is expecting a very busy open registration period. “With lower race caps and the promise of a fantastic race, we expect that both distances will near capacity quickly,” said Stasaitis. “We strongly suggest that anyone who wants to run this year’s race register as soon as possible to guarantee a spot at the starting line.”

To register for the race, please visit www.boilermaker.com.

