The Abraham House hosts second annual “Fire and Ice” fundraiser

Utica NY – January 25, 2023 – The Abraham House will host their 2nd Annual Winter Festival “Fire &Ice” Fundraiser on Saturday, March 4, 2023 The event will be held at 12 North Sports Bar in Utica from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Abraham House and their mission to provide services to individuals affected by terminal illness, at no cost to the guest or their family.

This 21 and over winter festival event will offer activities both indoors and outdoors. Guests will enjoy open bar, local food, bourbon tastings, cigars, live entertainment, axe throwing, and other games. Outdoors will be an ice bar with fire pits, smores, snow dodgeball and much more. Snowmobilers welcome.

Tickets will be available in advance at http://www.theabrahamhouse.com via Eventbrite.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/523863759607

Tickets are limited, be sure to get yours today.

The Abraham House benefits from the donations and grants received through community fundraising events like “Fire & Ice”. Funding generated this year will greatly help the Abraham House continue to expand their services at both the Utica and Rome locations.

About The Abraham House

The Abraham House, a Welcoming Home for the Terminally Ill, are social model hospice homes based in both Utica and Rome, NY. The organization offers guests a secure loving home without charge, while providing physical, emotional, and spiritual support. Their surrogate caregivers have both the training and compassion necessary to provide loving, high-quality end of life care. Services are provided around the clock and free of charge. The Abraham House relies solely on community support and donations to maintain and run their homes.