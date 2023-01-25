Send a student to the theatre: Broadway Utica presents “Bluey’s Big Play”

UTICA January 25, 2023 – Hey Friends! Get ready for Bluey, a six-year-old Blue Heeler dog who loves to play and turn everyday family life into extraordinary adventures that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family, friends, and community into her world of fun. Bluey’s Big Play comes to The Stanley Theatre on March 29th for two live performances. Broadway Utica has set a goal to invite 500+ students in Grades K-2 to the morning performance of Bluey’s Big Play through the Students on Broadway Program onMarch 29, 2023, at 10:30AM.

For Broadway Utica to achieve this goal, we will need your support.

Join us in making a real difference for the youth who will truly benefit from feeling the joy that being in a Theatre exudes. No donation is too small. We invite you to become a part of our Team to make it possible for children to see this live performance. The number of students that will be able to attend the show will depend on the total donations received from community members like you.

Go to http://www.BroadwayUtica.org to make your donation. All donations will go to the Students on Broadway Fund that is held at The Community Foundation of Oneida and Herkimer Counties. Under Gift Designation Type, please choose Students on Broadway.

To find out if your school, group or organization is eligible, go to http://www.BroadwayUtica.org. The Students on Broadway Program provides youth the opportunity to see productions presented by Broadway Utica for little to no cost. Kindly note, a fee of $6.00 will be required from each ticket holder to attend the performance of Bluey’s Big Play. Applications will be accepted starting on January 30th and end January 31st. Broadway Utica staff will notify you once your application has been approved.

Eligible youth must be involved with a local agency, school/community program or youth group in grades Kindergarten to 2nd grade. For more information, please call 315-624-9444 or email Kristen@BroadwayUtica.org.

Broadway Theatre League of Utica provides arts entertainment as well as educational and

cultural experiences for the Central New York region. Founded in 1957, Broadway Utica exposes

the community to high-quality live theatre and the performing arts, while also providing

opportunities for youth to participate in, and benefit from this exposure.