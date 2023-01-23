Mohawk Valley bands together to help eliminate heart disease and stroke

UTICA, NY, January 20, 2023— Hundreds of people decked out from head to toe in red are expected to gather on Friday, Feb. 3, Wear Red Day, at Hart’s Hill Inn, 135 Clinton St., Whitesboro, at the Mohawk Valley’s annual Go Red for Women Luncheon to raise awareness and help fund the fight against heart disease and stroke, which claim the lives of 1 in 3 women.

The Go Red for Women Luncheon is one of the nation’s premier events for the American Heart Association, devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, and the signature fundraising event for its Go Red for Women movement, which harnesses the energy, passion and power of women to improve their health, and in turn, support their families and communities.

“We’ve made tremendous progress over the years, but cardiovascular disease is still the No. 1 killer of women, claiming more women’s lives each year than all forms of cancer combined,” said Christine Kisiel, executive director of the American Heart Association in the Mohawk Valley. “This is an event many people and companies across the Mohawk Valley look forward to every year. The cause we’re supporting and the funds we’re raising are as important now as it has ever been.”

Women, especially Black and Hispanic women, are disproportionally impacted by heart disease and stroke and research shows heart attacks are on the rise in younger women.[1] Yet, younger generations of women, Gen Z and Millennials, are less likely to be aware of their greatest health threat, including knowing the warning signs of heart attacks and strokes.[2] That’s why it’s important for all women to take charge of their heart health and encourage others to do the same.

The Luncheon kicks off with a Festival of Red at 10:30 a.m., with health information, a chance to network, and an opportunity to learn Hands-Only CPR. There will be a VIP area for Cor Vitae and Circle of Red members.

“Our theme this year is ‘Be the Beat,’ which encourages women to pick up the tempo as we continue to come out of the pandemic,” Kisiel said. “We also are setting a goal during American Heart Month, February, of having one member of every household know Hands-Only CPR. We want people to be able to learn that at the Luncheon.”

Stroke Survivor Audrey Ventura of Universal Wellness will share her story during the lunch program, which goes from noon to 1 p.m., and help honor other survivors in attendance. The Women of Impact will be introduced – three women who have committed to raising awareness about and the funds to fight heart disease in women for six weeks beginning on Feb. 1.

About the Mohawk Valley Go Red for Women Luncheon

Survivor Audrey Ventura of Universal Wellness will share her story. Katrina Smith of WKTV and Dave Wheeler of Lite 98.7 will be the emcees. CVS Health is the national sponsor. Local sponsors include Standard Insulating, Mohawk Valley Health System, First Source, Preferred Mutual, WKTV, Lite 98.7, The Daily Sentinel and New York Sash. For information and to purchase tickets, visit UticaGoRed.heart.org.

About Go Red for Women®

The American Heart Association’s signature initiative, Go Red for Women®, is a comprehensive platform designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally. While the majority of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women. For 19 years, Go Red for Women has encouraged awareness. The movement harnesses the energy, passion and power of women to band together and collectively wipe out heart disease. It challenges them to know their risk for heart disease and take action to reduce their personal risk. It also gives them tools they need to lead a heart healthy life. The Go Red for Women movement is nationally sponsored by CVS Health, with additional support from national cause supporters. For more information, please visit GoRedforWomen.org or call 1-800-AHA-USA1 (242-8721).

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.