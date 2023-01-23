Recently, 38 members and guests of The Rotary Club of Utica gathered to build 27
children’s beds for the local Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) organization. ‘It was a
huge success’ said Rotary Club President Tina Pavlot. ‘We will also be helping with
the upcoming delivery of these beds in the very near future.’ The beds will be
given to local families in need. This Utica Rotary service project followed the
club’s recent ‘Not So Silent Night’ auction event that raised over $3,000 for SHP to
help with bed-making materials, pillows and bedding. The bed production site is
located at the Meyda Lighting Warehouse in Yorkville.
Rotary Club of Utica builds beds for local families
Recently, 38 members and guests of The Rotary Club of Utica gathered to build 27