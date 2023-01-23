Rotary Club of Utica builds beds for local families

Recently, 38 members and guests of The Rotary Club of Utica gathered to build 27

children’s beds for the local Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) organization. ‘It was a

huge success’ said Rotary Club President Tina Pavlot. ‘We will also be helping with

the upcoming delivery of these beds in the very near future.’ The beds will be

given to local families in need. This Utica Rotary service project followed the

club’s recent ‘Not So Silent Night’ auction event that raised over $3,000 for SHP to

help with bed-making materials, pillows and bedding. The bed production site is

located at the Meyda Lighting Warehouse in Yorkville.

