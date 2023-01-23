Johnson Park Center free food giveaway drive-through today, January 23

Utica, NY. The JPC Drive-Thru (Cars/Vehicles Only) Free Food Giveaway for disadvantaged families, seniors, and single individuals around JPC Sites in the 1400 Block of West Street, Utica, New York 13501 “Rain-Snow or Shine“ on Monday, January 23, 2023, from 2 pm to 6:30 pm. Food items to be given to the community include meatballs, tuna, peanut butter, rice, spaghetti, tomato soup, fresh produce, fresh fruit, cornflakes, strawberry yogurt, bread, etc.

We welcome and serve all disadvantaged low-income families and singles, meeting United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) guidelines. The JPC Food Pantry is not limited by territory or a boundary area. We are the only designated Food Pantry open in the late afternoon & evening hours. Therefore, you can live in Utica, Rome, the Mohawk Valley, and other surrounding areas. Please get in touch with your friends/family on social media, text, email, or call them to come to the Free Food Giveaway on Mon, November 21, or Tue, November 22, to receive the free food.

We are having the JPC Annual Low Income Recertification and Identification Verification. If you still need to recertify, please bring the Identification (ID) of all people in your household. Acceptable Government Issue IDs include a Birth Certificate, NYS Driver’s License, NYS Photo ID, Social Security Card, NYS Benefit Card, and Prison Photo ID.

New-Starting on the corner of Leah and 1300 block of West Streets, cars/vehicles will line up at the registration station. The Registration Personnel wearing facemasks will check that all Food Consumers’ JPC Food Pantry Card (JPCFPC) will be scanned if it is current; you will go to the next station to sign in and proceed to the various stations. If you are picking up your JPCFPC, the Registration Personnel may ask for your name to print your name. They will check all processed cards each time you come to the Food Pantry until they have it with the processed JPCFPC. The Registration Personnel will give you your JPCFPC.

Suppose you have lost your JPC, or need to update your Intake Application database base, or you make an initial Intake Application. In that case, the Registration Personnel will direct you to the Intake Station.

The Intake Personnel will place the number of households represented in each car on its windshield. Then you will drive up to each Food Station, where volunteers will put the Food and gift in your car/vehicle.

If you do not have a car/vehicle, please come to the JPC Food Pantry Walkers Free Food Giveaway on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 between 3 pm to 6 pm in the 1400 Block of West Street, Utica, New York 13501 “Rain-Snow or Shine.”