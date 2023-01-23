Unitarian Universalist Church announces January 29 online service

Built into Article Two of the UUA Bylaws is the requirement to review and update the Principles of our faith. Some of us will be excited, others offended and angry. We will explore possibilities in this Mohawk Valley Cluster service with the Rev. Karen Brammer as our UU congregations from Utica, Barneveld, Little Falls, and Salisbury Center come together in Utica. Music from the Combined Cluster Choir under the direction of Mark Bunce. Please plan to stay for the potluck lunch following the service.



