Unitarian Universalist Church announces January 29 online service

UU Utica Service Description
January 29th, 2023
To Change or Not to Change? How ”Bedrock” are the Eight Principles of Unitarian Universalism?
Rev. Karen Brammer
Built into Article Two of the UUA Bylaws is the requirement to review and update the Principles of our faith. Some of us will be excited, others offended and angry. We will explore possibilities in this Mohawk Valley Cluster service with the Rev. Karen Brammer as our UU congregations from Utica, Barneveld, Little Falls, and Salisbury Center come together in Utica. Music from the Combined Cluster Choir under the direction of Mark Bunce. Please plan to stay for the potluck lunch following the service.
Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica
Services Sunday 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920
Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 and find more information at uuutica.org
Reply to: communications@uuutica.org