Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementFree computer literacy training to be offered to job seekers
Announcement

Free computer literacy training to be offered to job seekers

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
79

Utica: A free four-day computer literacy training series is
being offered to all job seekers in Herkimer, Madison, and Oneida Counties.

The training runs from Monday, May 1, 2023, through Thursday, May 4, 2023. Classes will be held each day from 1:00pm -2:30pm. The training will be held at the Utica Working SolutionsCareer Center at the New York State Office Building, 2nd Floor,
207 Genesee Street. Utica, NY 13501.
This valuable opportunity is sponsored by the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties’ (WDB/HMO) NY Systems Change and Inclusive Opportunities Network (SCION) grant project.
“The Workforce Development Board’s NYSCION grant is now offering a Free Computer
Literacy training at the Utica Career Center,” says Disability Resource Coordinator Nicole
Sortino. “This training is geared towards people who need assistance with basic computer skills, and for individuals who would benefit from a smaller class size.”
“In addition to helping create a level playing field for people entering/re-entering the workforce, it is a great opportunity to help get individuals connected with the plentiful services that the Career Center has to offer.”
Space is limited. Job seekers are encouraged to contact Nicole immediately to ensure a spot in the class.
Contact Nicole Sortino at (315) 207-6951, ext. 139 or email:
nsortino@working-solutions.org
To learn more about the topics that will be covered and what job seekers will achieve by
attending, please visit:
https://www.working-solutions.org/news/free-computer-literacy-training

Previous article
Empire Recycling, Sculpture Space to collaborate for Earth Day
Next article
MVCC to hold law enforcement program information session
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Announcement

These Good and Crazy People: Utica University’s “Pioneer Players” present Stephen...

Ron Klopfanstein - 0