Free computer literacy training to be offered to job seekers

Utica: A free four-day computer literacy training series is

being offered to all job seekers in Herkimer, Madison, and Oneida Counties.

The training runs from Monday, May 1, 2023, through Thursday, May 4, 2023. Classes will be held each day from 1:00pm -2:30pm. The training will be held at the Utica Working SolutionsCareer Center at the New York State Office Building, 2nd Floor,

207 Genesee Street. Utica, NY 13501.

This valuable opportunity is sponsored by the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties’ (WDB/HMO) NY Systems Change and Inclusive Opportunities Network (SCION) grant project.

“The Workforce Development Board’s NYSCION grant is now offering a Free Computer

Literacy training at the Utica Career Center,” says Disability Resource Coordinator Nicole

Sortino. “This training is geared towards people who need assistance with basic computer skills, and for individuals who would benefit from a smaller class size.”

“In addition to helping create a level playing field for people entering/re-entering the workforce, it is a great opportunity to help get individuals connected with the plentiful services that the Career Center has to offer.”

Space is limited. Job seekers are encouraged to contact Nicole immediately to ensure a spot in the class.

Contact Nicole Sortino at (315) 207-6951, ext. 139 or email:

nsortino@working-solutions.org

To learn more about the topics that will be covered and what job seekers will achieve by

attending, please visit:

https://www.working-solutions.org/news/free-computer-literacy-training