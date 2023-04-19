Empire Recycling, Sculpture Space to collaborate for Earth Day

Utica:Empire Recycling Corporation of Utica, New York continues an Earth Day tradition this Thursday, April 20 by donating materials to area resident artists. The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. It will be held on Lee Street in North Utica, behind Babe’s. Artists from Sculpture Space (a local organization providing residency programs to artists from around the world) will be invited to Empire’s corporate office and main yard complex to gather the salvaged scrap materials they will need to create their upcoming sculptures.

The Earth Day Collection 2023 will be on display at this year’s CHAIRity Art Auction this fall at Sculpture Space. The pieces will be auctioned off to go home with the highest bidders and will benefit artists’ programs at Sculpture Space.

Artists transform discarded aluminum, steel and copper, as well as unique objects like trumpets, chains and tubing, into captivating sculptures. With creativity and ingenuity, these artists breathe new life into these materials.

Members of the media are invited to cover this event for various photo opportunities and interviews with participating artists and Empire representatives.

Steven Kowalsky, president of Empire Recycling remarks, “We have partnered with and supported Sculpture Space for close to 50 years and this is one of our signature efforts together. They take scrap from our yard – discarded objects we get in every day – and make stunning pieces of artwork. The very nature of our business is recycling and reuse, and these artists represent a new dimension for us.

If you would like more information on Empire Recycling or the Earth Day event, please call Michelle Truett at (315) 534-0067 or email michelle@484design.com