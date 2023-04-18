H.A.R.P. Museum launches membership drive

UTICA: The H.A.R.P. Museum at the Irish Cultural Center of the Mohawk Valley is launching its 2023-2024 Membership Drive.

The H.A.R.P. (“History, Ancestry, Research and Programs”) Museum is the first Irish museum in Utica’s long and storied history. It was established to capture and celebrate the rich history of the local Irish community and the many cultural contributions and

influences they have endowed us all.

In 2021, the museum started a “Friends of the H.A.R.P. Museum” membership campaign, attracting over 130 individuals, families and businesses whose names are now reflected in a “Founding Members” plaque, proudly displayed in the museum. With that initial influx of funding, museum personnel were able to purchase essential supplies and equipment for the museum’s Phase I opening on November 5th, 2022.

By joining at any of six different levels of support, members are entitled to various benefits, including: a monthly “Friends of the H.A.R.P.” newsletter, unlimited access to Ancestry.com and RootsIreland.com, free access to the Frank C. Kealy Reading and

Lending Library, discounts on H.A.R.P. merchandise, programs and concerts, and a $5 coupon to be used at the Five Points Public House.

As a qualified 501(c)(3) organization, the museum also gratefully accepts donations.

Membership applications are available on line at https://www.iccmv.org/museum/#membership, or by sending an email to

iccmv.museum@gmail.com.

The H.A.R.P. Museum at the Irish Cultural Center of the Mohawk Valley is located at 623 Columbia St. in Utica NY.