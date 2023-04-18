Rotary Club of Utica seeks nominations for “Service Above Self” award

The Rotary Club of Utica, in celebration of its 107 th year of service to the community, is

presenting its Second Annual “Service Above Self” Gala, to be held on Friday, June 9 th , at the majestic Stanley Theatre in Downtown Utica.

The highlight of this event will be the presentation of Utica Rotary’s third annual Service Above Self Award, established to honor a deserving individual or individuals for going above and beyond the call of duty in their selfless expression of community service.

Anyone in our community is welcome to nominate someone for this prestigious award; the

Rotary “Service Above Self Award” committee will review the nominations and select this year’s winner, who will be an honored guest at the Gala and receive the award.

“Many people go out of their way to help others, but few are recognized for the basic virtues of the kindness and caring that motivates them,” says Joe Caruso, Rotary Club of Utica member.

“Here is an award that does that. Our goal is to celebrate those who inspire the rest of us to be better versions of ourselves.”

Criteria for the nominees are as follows. The individual(s):

1) Is not a current member of a Rotary Club

2) Can be any age, from youth to senior citizen

3) Serves the community in any one of a variety of areas, including youth or senior

services, environmental services, civic-services, the arts, sports, etc.

4) Cannot have received monetary or other compensation for the service for which they

are being honored.

Past winners of this award are the late Patrick Johnson, Community Advocate (2021), and

Sister Elizabeth Greim, DC (2022) for her work with Utica’s refugee community.

Nominations are due to the Rotary Club of Utica by Monday, May 8 th by email or mail.

For more information visit http://www.UticaRotary.org.