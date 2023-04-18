Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementRotary Club of Utica seeks nominations for "Service Above Self" award
Announcement

Rotary Club of Utica seeks nominations for “Service Above Self” award

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
60
Photo: Uticarotary.org

The Rotary Club of Utica, in celebration of its 107 th year of service to the community, is
presenting its Second Annual “Service Above Self” Gala, to be held on Friday, June 9 th , at the majestic Stanley Theatre in Downtown Utica.
The highlight of this event will be the presentation of Utica Rotary’s third annual Service Above Self Award, established to honor a deserving individual or individuals for going above and beyond the call of duty in their selfless expression of community service.
Anyone in our community is welcome to nominate someone for this prestigious award; the
Rotary “Service Above Self Award” committee will review the nominations and select this year’s winner, who will be an honored guest at the Gala and receive the award.
“Many people go out of their way to help others, but few are recognized for the basic virtues of the kindness and caring that motivates them,” says Joe Caruso, Rotary Club of Utica member.
“Here is an award that does that. Our goal is to celebrate those who inspire the rest of us to be better versions of ourselves.”

Criteria for the nominees are as follows. The individual(s):
1) Is not a current member of a Rotary Club
2) Can be any age, from youth to senior citizen
3) Serves the community in any one of a variety of areas, including youth or senior
services, environmental services, civic-services, the arts, sports, etc.
4) Cannot have received monetary or other compensation for the service for which they
are being honored.
Past winners of this award are the late Patrick Johnson, Community Advocate (2021), and
Sister Elizabeth Greim, DC (2022) for her work with Utica’s refugee community.
Nominations are due to the Rotary Club of Utica by Monday, May 8 th by email or mail.
For more information visit http://www.UticaRotary.org.

Previous article
Family Counseling Center honors crime victims
Next article
H.A.R.P. Museum launches membership drive
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Announcement

H.A.R.P. Museum launches membership drive

Utica Phoenix Staff - 0