MVCC to hold law enforcement program information session

Mohawk Valley Community College will host an information session for those interested in its Criminal Justice: Law Enforcement Certificate program from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, in Jorgensen Center room 202 at the Utica Campus. The program, also known as the Pre-Employment Police Training Program or Phase 1 Police Academy, is designed for individuals seeking a career in law enforcement, providing police training prior to being hired by a police agency.

The session will include a short introduction by MVCC Director of Law Enforcement Programs Troy Little. Attendees will meet current recruits, who will share their experiences in the program and what led them to success. There also will be time to ask questions.

The Criminal Justice: Law Enforcement Certificate program, a quick-start alternative to traditional police academies, provides 85% of the basic training required to become a police officer in New York State. It is taught by full- and part-time faculty with years of relevant field experience as law enforcement professionals. Students must be at least 19 years old at the start of the program, and there is no maximum age.

To register for the session, visit https://www.wejoinin.com/sheets/pijrk. For more information, contact Director of Law Enforcement Programs Troy Little at 315-731-5728 or tlittle@mvcc.edu.