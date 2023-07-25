Family Counseling Center recognizes July as National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month

The Family Counseling Center of Fulton County, in partnership with organizations across the country, are recognizing July as National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, a campaign in commemoration of Bebe Moore Campbell, author and activist. This year’s focus is on community, culture, and connection.

Throughout our national history, displacement, mistreatment, and economic racism have disproportionately affected black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC). This displacement has often resulted in the disbursement of communities and loss of culture. Today, it is recognized that connection with one’s culture and community is key to supporting overall mental health. Individuals who have strong connections to their communities have better mental health outcomes including lower rates of suicide, violence, and feelings of isolation.

July’s focus on BIPOC mental health is an effort to increase awareness and understanding of BIPOC mental health, the steps individuals can take to protect their mental health through community-led action and organizing, and the need for appropriate and accessible services for BIPOC people with mental health conditions.

Ways to find community:

Get involved in community activities. Join community organizations or volunteer for community events. If there isn’t a community organization, consider creating one.

Attend community events. Go to events such as festivals, fairs, and community gatherings to meet others in your community and build relationships.

Reach out to neighbors. Introduce yourself to neighbors and engage in friendly conversation to establish a support network.

Advocate for change. Get involved in local politics and advocate for policies that support a better community and environment.

Create safe spaces. Consider getting involved with community gardens and neighborhood watch groups to build a sense of safety and security.

Support local businesses. Shopping at or even sharing social posts from local businesses can help retain community culture and stimulate the local economy.

To learn more about Bebe Moore Campbell National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month and find resources from Mental Health America, please go to: www.mhanational.org/july.

When we reach out for help, we begin to heal ourselves and our communities. Take a free mental health screening at: www.mhascreening.org.

The Family Counseling Center of Fulton County ensures a broad range of superior, quality, evidence-based, behavioral support and social services to the community. The Center is licensed by the New York State Office of Mental Health, providing services to children as young as five years old. For more information about the Family Counseling Center and its services, please go to www.thefamilycounselingcenter.org.