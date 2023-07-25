History Center hosts seventh annual Historical Selfie Scavenger Hunt

Join Oneida County History Center for its seventh annual Historical Selfie Scavenger Hunt. Venture on a county or city-wide scavenger hunt to explore the people, places, and events that shaped Oneida County. Document your travels with a photo or selfie and share it on social media. All ages are encouraged to participate in this free program with prizes from local businesses. On August 1, from 3-4 pm, the History Center will host a launch party with refreshments and games. Clue sheets and instructions will be available at the History Center or oneidacountyhistory.org.

To participate, choose an Oneida County or Utica-based hunt and follow the clues to historical sites, monuments, and markers around the greater Mohawk Valley. Take a selfie at each destination after learning about the location’s history.

Share your adventure by posting your photos and tagging the History Center on Facebook (@OneidaCountyHistory), or Instagram (@ochc_localhistory). Upon completion, visit the History Center at 1608 Genesee Street to share your photos. The first five participants to finish the hunt will receive a History Center membership and a prize. All children under 18 will receive a participation prize, and participants will be entered to win the grand prize gift basket. Entries must be submitted by Thursday, August 31st, 2023 at 4:00 pm. Please contact Patrick Reynolds, Director of Public Programs at preynolds@oneidacountyhistory.org or 315-735-3642 with any questions.

Oneida County History Center is a private 501(c) (3) not-for-profit educational institution dedicated to preserving history and promoting the culture of the Greater Mohawk Valley. Visit the oneidacountyhistory.org or Facebook page for additional information.