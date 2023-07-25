Broadway Utica
History Center hosts seventh annual Historical Selfie Scavenger Hunt

Join Oneida County History Center for its seventh annual Historical Selfie Scavenger Hunt. Venture on a county or city-wide scavenger hunt to explore the people, places, and events that shaped Oneida County. Document your travels with a photo or selfie and share it on social media. All ages are encouraged to participate in this free program with prizes from local businesses. On August 1, from 3-4 pm, the History Center will host a launch party with refreshments and games. Clue sheets and instructions will be available at the History Center or oneidacountyhistory.org.

To participate, choose an Oneida County or Utica-based hunt and follow the clues to historical sites, monuments, and markers around the greater Mohawk Valley. Take a selfie at each destination after learning about the location’s history.

Share your adventure by posting your photos and tagging the History Center on Facebook (@OneidaCountyHistory), or Instagram (@ochc_localhistory). Upon completion, visit the History Center at 1608 Genesee Street to share your photos. The first five participants to finish the hunt will receive a History Center membership and a prize. All children under 18 will receive a participation prize, and participants will be entered to win the grand prize gift basket. Entries must be submitted by Thursday, August 31st, 2023 at 4:00 pm. Please contact Patrick Reynolds, Director of Public Programs at preynolds@oneidacountyhistory.org or 315-735-3642 with any questions.

Oneida County History Center is a private 501(c) (3) not-for-profit educational institution dedicated to preserving history and promoting the culture of the Greater Mohawk Valley. Visit the oneidacountyhistory.org or Facebook page for additional information.

Press releases, designated as "Released to Phoenix Media" are contributed content. These articles have been released to the media by the organization, business, or individual who wrote and provided them. They were not researched or written by the staff of Phoenix Media. We would like to thank our valued community member for contributing this article.

