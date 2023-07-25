Franca’s Wine Room in Rome to host JazzFest

Franca’s 2023 JazzFest will be held on Saturday, August 5 th starting at 130pm at Franca’s Wine Room, the premier hot spot for music lovers in Central New York. An explosive line-up of jazz heavy hitters including the legendary Ronnie Leigh, Rick and Julie Montalbano and ESP Modern Jazz Group.

Tickets are $25 each and include your first drink. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.francaswines.com through Eventbrite.

The schedule for the evening is as follows:

1:00pm: Doors Open

1:30-3pm: Ronnie Leigh. Leigh is known throughout Central New York for a rich voice that can be turned loose on jazz, the blues, funk, and just about any genre he so desires. With a career spanning 40 years working with everyone from Smokey to Aretha to Ray Charles, Ronnie has firmly cemented his standing as one of the finest song stylists working in jazz today.

3-6pm: Jazz Asylum & Friends. Rome’s hometown stars and Franca’s favorites Rick and Julie Montalbano from Jazz Asylum will be paired up with Dean Blask on drums and Joe Carello on saxophone.

6-9pm: ESP: E.S.P. is an award-winning, modern jazz group performing their own original music, and popular covers from all over the world.

Parking is available behind Franca’s. There is street parking on West Dominick Street.

There will be indoor and outdoor seating on a first-come-first-served basis. “This is an inside and outside event; we have tables and chairs outside,” says Paul Dowd, owner. “It’s a one-day event, so people can come get some great food, drink some wine and listen to some great music.”

The menu offers a variety of delicious options like artisan boards with cheese, meats, and other products from around the world, paired exclusively with Utica Bread! You’ll also find an array of delectable tapas, flatbreads, and comfort foods! As for the wine…whether you prefer red, white, or something in between, Franca’s has a fabulous selection to choose from.

Franca’s Wine Room is located at 260 W. Dominick St., Rome in the Historical Capital Theatre District.is open Wednesdays thru Sundays at 260 West Dominick St, Rome, NY. Guests can enjoy world-class wines, craft beers, handcrafted charcuterie boards, and pub fare while listening to soothing jazz at Franca’s Wine Room.