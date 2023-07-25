Irish Catholic fraternity hosts golf tournament, raises funds to fight hunger

Photo: Event participants pose with the check representing the funds raised to fight hunger.

The Joe T. White Irish Scramble Golf Tournament was held on July 23 at the Hidden Valley Golf Course in Whitesboro. This marks the 27th year for the event.

The Irish Scramble Format event was won by the team of Shaun Hadity, Joe Betar, Mitch Forshay and Joe Carcone. Second place in the “scramble” went to Dennis Simmons Jr of New Hartford, Steven Rodriguez of Lindenhurst NY, Larry Calenzo of Utica, and Derek Spencer of New Hartford.

Tom Guca won the men’s division of the “Closest to the Pin” competition. Deb Teeter won the women’s division. Other winners included Bill Barry, winner of the men’s division of the longest drive contest, and Barbara Terranoval of New Hartford, winner of the women’s division.

Event namesake Joseph T White was on hand for the event, and expressed his pleasure at the result, and confidence in its ongoing growth.

Photo: Joseph T. White attended the event with wife Mary Lou

The most recent tournament generated a $5000 donation from the Ancient Order of Hibernians of Oneida County. These funds were donated to the Utica Food Bank.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians is the oldest Irish Catholic fraternity in the United States. Chapters exist throughout the country. In Oneida County, the local chapter is “John C. Devereux Division 1,” a group known for working to end hunger in the community.