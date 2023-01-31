Center For Family Life and Recovery calls for Amethyst Award nominations

Utica, New York (January 2023) – Center for Family Life and Recovery, Inc. is seeking nominations for 2023 Amethyst Awards. The Amethyst Award is given to a member of our community who has helped others by inspiring them with the message of hope and recovery in the fields of mental health and chemical dependency, as well as treatment and prevention. The Amethyst Award was inspired by the Amethyst stone which has become a symbol of recovery. Anyone in the community can be awarded the Amethyst Award, excluding CFLR employees.

Nominations can be submitted on CFLR, Inc.’s website:

http://www.WhenTheresHelpTheresHope.com or using this link:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AmethystAwardNominees

Nominations will be accepted through February 28, 2023. The Amethyst Award will be presented at Center for Family Life and Recovery’s 2023 April Awareness Breakfast, “Celebrating CommUNITY Connections,” to be held on April 25th at Hart’s Hill Inn, in Whitesboro. Ticket information is available on CFLR’s website and by calling the

Utica office: 315-733-1709.

Center for Family Life and Recovery, Inc. is proud to be the area’s leading expert in advocacy, prevention, counseling, and employee assistance programs. Along with supporting individuals and families struggling with addiction and recovery, mental health, and behavioral issues, CFLR’s goal is to inspire hope, provide help, promote wellness, and transform lives. To learn more, visit:

http://www.whenthereshelpthereshope.com