MVCC to host information sessions during area high schools’ mid-winter break

Mohawk Valley Community College will host a series of group information sessions during the week of the mid-winter break for local school districts, giving prospective students and their families more convenient opportunities to visit the College’s Utica Campus for an admissions presentation and campus tour.

The week will kick off with Presidents Day Information Sessions on Monday, Feb. 20. Students interested in attending MVCC are welcome to register for one of two sessions — 10 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.

For the remainder of the week, sessions will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21; Wednesday, Feb. 22; and Friday, Feb. 24.

Each session will provide attendees with the opportunity to meet with an admissions counselor, get an overview of MVCC’s academic programs, support services, campus life and athletics, and learn about financial aid options and scholarship opportunities. Tours of the Utica Campus and the residence halls will be available after each session. For more information and to register for any of the above events, visit https://admissions.mvcc.edu/portal/infosessions.

To make an appointment with the Admissions Office at a different time, call 315-792-5354 or email admissions@mvcc.edu.

Mohawk Valley Community College, established in 1946, is New York State’s first community college with a mission to provide accessible, high-quality educational opportunities for everyone. As the community’s college, MVCC is committed to student success through partnerships, transfer and career pathways, and personal enrichment. With campuses in Utica and Rome, MVCC is the region’s primary provider of college education, offering 90 degree and certificate options for its enrollment of 6,000 full- and part-time students. MVCC also serves an additional 6,000 people through its corporate and community education programs, and its campuses welcome more than 50,000 people annually for community events. To learn more about MVCC and its programs, visit www.mvcc.edu.