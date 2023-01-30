Mohawk Valley Almanac for February 2023

Almanac for February 2023

Holidays and Observances in February

February 1 National Freedom Day; St. Brigit’s Day

February 2 Groundhog’s Day; Candlemas; Cross Quarter Day of Imbolc

February 12 Abraham Lincoln’s Birthday

February 14 St. Valentine’s Day

February 15 Susan B. Anthony Day (Florida)

February17-20 President’s Day Weekend; Great Backyard Bird Count

February 21 Shrove Tuesday-Mardi Gras

February 22 Ash Wednesday begins Lent; George Washington’s Birthday

After a mild December and January, some heavier snow and colder weather would be welcome for winter sports enthusiasts and tourism businesses, especially in the North Country. As of a decade ago, the (30 year long-term average high temperature for the month was 35°F and a typical low of 15°F. These temperatures have been increasing over the past decade, leading to overall less snow and more rain. This trend, including a week of consecutive nights above freezing in January 2023 is affecting winter ski resorts regionally. Skiing and snowmobile seasons are several days to weeks shorter than they were a decade or two ago across the Northeast.

Despite this concern, there are many winter festivals often focused on skiing, snow mobiling, snowshoe races, or winter snow and ice sculptures. These are in places ranging from Boonville, Old Forge, Inlet, Turin to Cooperstown, among others. A unique festival is in Millers Mills, a small hamlet in southern Herkimer County where there is a traditional cutting ice off a pond in mid-February. Warmer winters has led to cancelation in recent years and the status for this year is uncertain at this writing in late January.

For those not liking the cold and snow, Indoor activities abound. High school and college basketball, and hockey of the Utica University Pioneers and the AHL Utica Comets are all popular. Small live music performances of classical, folk, and jarzz are held at the Other Side in Utica, as well as in Holland Patent and Clinton. Live theater productions are held in Rome, Utica, and Ilion. There are film series at Utica College on many Thursdays and at the Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute in Utica on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Cultural and Religious Holidays in February

February 2nd is a Cross Quarter Day, midway between the winter solstice and vernal equinox. Known as Imbolc, this marks the beginning of the Celtic Spring. This day was known as Candlemas in the Middle Ages, widely celebrated by the Church. It is best known today in the United States as Groundhog’s Day.

This custom was transplanted to the U.S. by German immigrants. If the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania sees his shadow, he is scared back into his den predicting a late spring. Not seeing his shadow and remaining outside his den is a sign of an early spring. While not a big commercial holiday, Phil’s activity that day are followed nationally.

The most popular February holiday is St. Valentine’s Day. A day for romantics, flowers, chocolates, a card and special dinner are often celebrated by couples. This is a huge commercial holiday for florists, Valentine’s Day cards, fine chocolates, and restaurants. For most restaurants a reservation would be prudent.

Presidents Day Weekend is the annual Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC), This citizen science project has over the past two decades become an international event, with observations of what birds are seen contributed from countries around the world. One can find out more information here; https://www.birdcount.org/

Shrove Tuesday, better known as Mardi Gras in French, is a common festival day (or several days). It is often marked by food festivals and parades. The most famous large celebrations are in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; New Orleans, and (Carnival) in Quebec City.

Ash Wednesday follows the next day, a day of penance beginning the forty days of Lent in preparation for Easter. Christian churches have services during which a cross of ashes from last years’ palms is placed on the forehead of those attending by the priest or minister. Many Christians observe this, and it is considered a day of obligation for Catholics.

In the Night Skies

Saturn is low on the western horizon at dusk early in the month, then disappears from view for the rest of the month. The moon appears near Pollux, a bright twin star of Gemini on February 3rd. Mars remains bright, outshining Taurus’s bright orange star Aldabaran early in the month. Jupiter and the increasingly bright Venus gradually approach each other in the early evening sky from the 7th, appearing closest on the 28th, but very low in the sky requiring an unobstructed western horizon. On the 27th, this conjunction of Venus and Jupiter is accompanied by a nearby conjunction of the Crescent Moon and Mars.

Full Snow Moon February 5 Rises 5:09 P.M., NE Sets:7:36 A.M. NW

Last Quarter Moon February 13 Rises 12:17 A.M., SE Sets 10:32 A.M. SW

New Moon February 20 Rises 7:27 A.M., E Sets 6:15 P.M. W

First Quarter Moon February 25 Rises 10:29. A.M. NE Sets: 1:35 A.M. NW

Rising & Setting Times of Sun, Moon and Visible Planets: Cross Quarter Day, February 2, 2023

Sunrise Rise 7:13 A.M. NE Sets 5:15 P.M. NW

Moon, waxing Gibbous Rises 2:05 P.M. NE Sets 5:40 A.M. SW

Mercury Rises 5:55 A.M., SE

Venus Sets 7:19 P.M. W

Mars Sets 3:32 A.M. NW

Jupiter Sets 9:42 P.M., W

Saturn Sets 6:15 P.M.