1776 mural to be displayed at Munson-Williams’ First Friday on Feb. 3

UTICA – JANUARY 30, 2023: Broadway Theatre League of Utica and Munson-Williams-

Proctor Arts Institute announce a joint effort to display art and spark discussion of the musical “1776.” With the “1776” national tour beginning Feb. 10 at the Stanley Theatre, we have the opportunity to share a special piece of art created by American Repertory Theater and young artists from Artists for Humanity, a Boston-based nonprofit that provides under-resourced teens the keys to self-sufficiency through paid employment in art and design.

To kick off this reveal, Broadway Utica and Munson-Williams will host a First Friday Happy Hour in the Museum of Art’s Root Sculpture Court on Feb. 3 at 5 to 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, so anyone interested in “1776” and the history it follows is encouraged to attend. Enjoy music by Monk Rowe, light fare by O’Connors Feast and Festivities, and a cash bar in the beautiful, unique setting of Utica’s Museum of Art.

Individual tickets for the Utica premiere of the limited Broadway revival tour of “1776” are on sale now. Tickets are available at the Stanley Theatre box office at 259 Genesee St., by

visiting Broadwayutica.org, or by calling 315-724-4000. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by phone by calling 315-624-9444.

ABOUT 1776

What will it take to get two dozen powerfully passionate, exceedingly complicated, and all-too- human individuals to settle their differences, while they hold the very future of anation in theirhands? This Tony Award-winning Best Musical is tuneful, witty, and constantly surprising, especially in this “bold and exuberant” (Variety) new production from directors Jeffrey L. Page (Violet) and Diane Paulus (Waitress). You may never think about our country — who we are andwhy — the same way again.

“A ‘1776’ worth celebrating!” – Variety

“Deeply meaningful. A remarkable revival.” – The Washington Post

“Thought-provoking and an absolute delight.” – The Wall Street Journal

Following the premiere of the revival at the American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard

University and on Broadway at Roundabout Theatre Company the tour of “1776” will make

limited engagement stops at major cities across North America. Casting for the national tour has been announced. For information, please visit 1776musical.com.

Broadway Theatre League of Utica provides arts entertainment as well as educational

and cultural experiences for the Central New York region. Founded in 1957, Broadway

Utica exposes the community to high-quality live theatre and the performing arts, while

also providing opportunities for youth to participate in, and benefit from this exposure.

Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute is a world-class arts destination in Utica, New

York, that seeks to create a rich variety of arts experiences to enlighten, educate and

inspire. Founded in 1919, Munson-Williams is a dynamic hub of artistic activity that

integrates a significant Museum of Art featuring 12,000 works in its collection, PrattMWP

College of Art and Design, popular community arts classes for all ages and a robust

calendar of captivating art performances and events.