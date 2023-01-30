Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementUnitarian Universalist Church of Utica's Feb. 5 online service scheduled
Announcement

Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica’s Feb. 5 online service scheduled

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
66

UU Utica Service Description 

February 5, 2023 
Rev. Karen Van Fossan 
Collective Liberation & the Incarcerated Body
 

“Nobody’s free until everybody’s free,” said Fannie Lou Hamer in the twentieth century. These words are no less true in 2022. As a former defendant in the resistance to the Line 3 pipeline, Rev. Karen Van Fossan will reflect on both personal and collective experiences of the carceral system in the U.S., challenging the punitive theology that has gotten us here. She will also share words of courage from contemporary political prisoners and offer hopeful practices toward collective liberation.


 


Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica
Services Sunday 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920 Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 and find more information at uuutica.org
Previous article
Gig work: Behaviors to avoid
Next article
1776 mural to be displayed at Munson-Williams’ First Friday on Feb. 3
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Announcement

Mohawk Valley Almanac for February 2023

Utica Phoenix Staff - 0