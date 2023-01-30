Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica’s Feb. 5 online service scheduled

UU Utica Service Description

February 5, 2023

Rev. Karen Van Fossan

Collective Liberation & the Incarcerated Body

“Nobody’s free until everybody’s free,” said Fannie Lou Hamer in the twentieth century. These words are no less true in 2022. As a former defendant in the resistance to the Line 3 pipeline, Rev. Karen Van Fossan will reflect on both personal and collective experiences of the carceral system in the U.S., challenging the punitive theology that has gotten us here. She will also share words of courage from contemporary political prisoners and offer hopeful practices toward collective liberation.





—

