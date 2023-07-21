Buttenschon promotes children’s summer reading challenge

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-C) made an appearance at the Utica Public Library and the Jervis Library this week to remind our local children that the New York State Assembly Summer Reading Challenge is ongoing.

The theme for this year’s challenge is “All Together Now” to celebrate kindness and

friendship.

“The days we have summer reading programs at the library, are the days we hand out more library books and library cards than any other days of the week.” Utica Public Library Director,

Chris Sagaas, said.

“We’re thrilled to provide this great program to the community and prevent the summer slide.” Jervis Public Library Director, Lisa Matte said, “This engages students in fun activities to bring reading to life.”

The Summer Reading Challenge asks children to read for at least 15 minutes a day for at

least 40 days during the months of July and August. Children can read by themselves or with a partner or caretaker and then mark the days on the calendar provided. After marking 40 days or more, they can submit the calendar to Assemblywoman Buttenschon’s office to receive their certificate in the mail. New Yorkers are also encouraged to visit their local library for summer reading recommendations and a host of other programs and services.

“Having children read during the summer months is important because it is helping our youth New Yorkers’ intellectual development. Our children often experience the loss of learning over summer break called the ‘summer slide’.” Buttenschon said, “The Summer Reading

Challenge is a perfect way to inspire our youth to foster a love for learning as well as prepare them to be the next generation of leaders.”

Pictured:Assemblywoman Buttenschon with Children's and Local History Librarian, Emily Rundle at Jervis Public Library