Letters to the Editor: Compare politicians’ actions with their words

Carole Gehrig

Whitesboro, NY

Being a potential user of broadband in the Forestport area I was excited to hear our county executive announce the expansion of highspeed internet not only in the Forestport but also in five other rural townships. As usual his omission of American Rescue Plan that provided the necessary $2 million funds is not surprising .

The same goes for Brandon Williams when he announced that the Micron project”, …is the beginning of the re-industrialization of CNY”  ,but failed to credit the CHIPS and Science Act that made the project possible. (When running for office he even called the Act’s funding “corporate welfare”. )Once again our local GOP leaders are hypocrites. Be against everything until it benefits themselves.

These acts show me that Picente and Williams only care about grabbing the headline rather than giving credit to those who create the legislation and provide the funds to make both projects possible.

Beware of those who speak against every program that they now claim as their own… President Biden created “Chips and Science Act and the American Rescue Plan last year with not one GOP vote. I appreciate our President for creating all the new jobs, funding infrastructure, reducing costs of my medicines and reducing our national debt. Elections have consequences. I will always vote for a candidate that makes life better for average Americans.

 

 

Buttenschon promotes children’s summer reading challenge
