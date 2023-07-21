Johnson Park Center releases dates and details for upcoming food giveaway

The JPC Day of Celebration Drive-Thru (Cars/Vehicles Only) Free Food & Supplies Giveaway for disadvantaged families, seniors, and single individuals will be around JPC Sites in the 1400 Block of West Street, Utica, New York 13501 “Rain or Shine” on Monday, July 24, 2023, from 2 pm to 6:30 pm. Food given to the community will be chicken thighs, canned chicken, eggs, cheese, hamburger helper, mac & cheese, rice, an assortment of canned vegetables, fresh produce, sweet potatoes, fresh fruit, walnut, cream light, milk, saltine crackers, bread, etc. Each household will receive/pick various items such as a collapsible stove top cook pot, notepad set, household items, toys-games-crafts, tools-equipment, recreation, etc.

The JPC Food Pantry is open in the late afternoon & evening hours. Therefore, you can live in Utica, Rome, the Mohawk Valley, and other surrounding areas. Please get in touch with your friends/family on social media, text, e-mail, or call them to come to the Free Food Giveaway on Monday, July 24, or Tuesday, July 25, to receive the free Food and Supplies.

We will also have the JPC Annual Recertification and Identification Verification. JPC needs you to bring the Identification (IDs) of all people living in your household. Acceptable Government Issued IDs such as Birth Certificates, NYS Driver’s Licenses, NYS Photo IDs, Social Security Cards, NYS Benefit Cards, and Prison Photo IDs. Bring your JPC Food Pantry Card and ID to everyone in your household, and you will receive a gift.

New-Starting on the corner of Leah and 1300 block of West Streets, cars/vehicles will line up at the registration station. The Registration Personnel wearing facemasks will check that all Food Consumers’ JPC Food Pantry Cards (JPCFPC) and be scanned if current; you will go to the next station to sign in and proceed to the various station. If you pick up your JPCFPC, the Registration Personnel may ask for your name to print your name. They will check all processed cards each time you come to the Food Pantry until they have them with the processed JPCFPC. The Registration Personnel will give you your JPCFPC.

Suppose you have lost your JPC, or need to update your Intake Application database base, or you make an initial Intake application. In that case, the Registration Personnel will direct you to the Intake Staton. The Intake Personnel will place the number of households represented in each car on its windshield. Then you will go to each Food Station, where volunteers will put the Food and gift in your car/vehicle.

If you do not have a car/vehicle, please come to the JPC Day of Celebration Walkers Free Food and Supplies Giveaway on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, between 2 pm to 6 pm in the 1400 Block of West Street, Utica, New York 13501 “Rain or Shine.”