YWCA Mohawk Valley Observes April Awareness Month causes

UTICA, N.Y.:April is nationally recognized as both Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month. As local providers of sexual violence services and child advocacy services and the operator of the Herkimer County Child Advocacy Center (CAC), YWCA Mohawk Valley (YWCA MV) held a press conference to kick off the month and spread awareness.

“Child abuse and sexual violence are issues that are closely intertwined,” says YWCA MV CEO Dianne Stancato. “It is crucial that we as a community have conversations about both that focus on supporting survivors and letting them know that they are not alone.”

In honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month, YWCA MV will host Take Back the Night, a powerful event including a rally, march, and speak-out for survivors to share their stories in a confidential, safe setting.

Take Back the Night will be held on Thursday, April 20 beginning at 6 p.m. at Herkimer College in the Robert McLaughlin College Center (RMCC) 288. The event is free and open to the public.

YWCA MV extends their thanks to Excellus BlueCross BlueShield for making their awareness

initiatives throughout April possible.

YWCA MV is available for anyone experiencing domestic and/or sexual violence via our free and confidential 24-hour hotline services. Visit ywcamv.org/Chat to reach an advocate directly through our private, secure server. In Oneida County, call or text 315.797.7740 for domestic and sexual violence crisis services. In Herkimer County, call 315.866.4120 for child advocacy and adult sexual violence crisis services. For more information about YWCA MV, visit ywcamv.org

About YWCA Mohawk Valley

YWCA Mohawk Valley is a nonsectarian organization engaged in the mission of eliminating racism, empowering women, and

promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. In 2022, YWCA MV provided nearly 70,000 instances of service to

individuals in Herkimer and Oneida Counties via such programs as domestic and sexual violence crisis services, violence

prevention education, residential services for homeless women and children, and emergency shelters and transitional housing

for individuals escaping violence. YWCA MV offers free and confidential help 24/7. In Oneida County, call or text 315.797.7740

for domestic and sexual violence crisis services. In Herkimer County, call 315.866.4120 for child advocacy and sexual violence

crisis services. Visit ywcamv.org/Chat anytime to directly reach an advocate